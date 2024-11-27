Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Finance and wealth management: Systemic breaches of consumer law lead to $1.5million fine for Kiwibank
freitasm #317920 27-Nov-2024 16:09
From Commerce Commission:

 

 

Kiwibank has been fined $1.5million after pleading guilty to systemic and long-running breaches of the Fair Trading Act that led to 35,000 customers being overcharged a total amount of $6.8 million.

 

Commerce Commission Deputy Chair Anne Callinan says the offending was serious and the result of a raft of failures in Kiwibank’s systems.

 

“There were long-standing flaws in Kiwibank’s systems and processes that led to these breaches, some of which likely date back to Kiwibank’s inception in 2002,” Ms Callinan says.

 

“Banks must have processes in place to ensure consumers are getting a fair deal and consumers would reasonably assume that banks wouldn’t make errors of this sort.” 

 

“The Commission expects banks to make the necessary investment in the systems that support their compliance obligations so they get things right for consumers.”

 

The Commission prosecuted Kiwibank for 21 criminal charges under the Fair Trading Act for making misleading representations to its customers about its services, which Kiwibank did not provide on the stated and agreed terms.

 

There were significant failures in which Kiwibank did not provide the services as agreed, in relation to five issues, with their customers. Kiwibank failed to:

 

    - provide agreed discounts and interest-free periods to customers who had entered into package benefit agreements
    - properly calculate customers’ regular repayments when customers requested changes to their loan in particular circumstances
    - ensure that customers were switched to repaying loan principal (as well as making interest payments) at the end of agreed interest-only periods
    - provide agreed discounts on the overdraft interest rates payable by home loan customers
    - charge the correct amounts of various fees to certain loan customers

 

“These failures were caused by errors in Kiwibank’s electronic systems and a lack of quality assurance checks to make sure that staff knew how to carry out the processes required, and that these processes were being followed correctly,” Ms Callinan says.

 

The issues were first identified by Kiwibank and reported to the Commission. Kiwibank has been contacting and apologising to customers and is progressively refunding $9.2 million in remediation.

 

Kiwibank was sentenced in the Auckland District Court on 26 November.

 




  richms #3313451 27-Nov-2024 16:27
Overcharge 6.8 million and only pay 1.5 million? That's a good return on investment for the bank. IMO the fine should be more than the overcharge, not less.




  Handsomedan #3313455 27-Nov-2024 16:46
It's a relatively minor fine in comparison to what is usually levied at banks for breaches of ethics or regulations. 




  nova #3313456 27-Nov-2024 16:50
richms:

 

Overcharge 6.8 million and only pay 1.5 million? That's a good return on investment for the bank. IMO the fine should be more than the overcharge, not less.

 

 

Yes, it would be, but in this case Kiwibank is also refunding customers directly:

 

Article:

 

Kiwibank has been contacting and apologising to customers and is progressively refunding $9.2 million in remediation.

 



  johno1234 #3313473 27-Nov-2024 17:35
richms:

 

Overcharge 6.8 million and only pay 1.5 million? That's a good return on investment for the bank. IMO the fine should be more than the overcharge, not less.

 

 

I hope that is in addition to the overcharge being paid back to the customers!

  Ge0rge #3313476 27-Nov-2024 17:47
richms:

Overcharge 6.8 million and only pay 1.5 million? That's a good return on investment for the bank. IMO the fine should be more than the overcharge, not less.



Perhaps partly mitigated by the fact Kiwibank dobbed itself in to the Commission?

  tardtasticx #3313488 27-Nov-2024 19:24
Most banks I believe have teams dedicated to remediation activities (where they’ve overcharged or similar and need to make it right). The fine will be on top of whatever they’ve overcharged and reimbursed customers for.

  Handsomedan #3313700 28-Nov-2024 10:01
Ge0rge:
richms:

 

Overcharge 6.8 million and only pay 1.5 million? That's a good return on investment for the bank. IMO the fine should be more than the overcharge, not less.

 



Perhaps partly mitigated by the fact Kiwibank dobbed itself in to the Commission?

 

Surprisingly common practice. 

 

Teams are dedicated to finding breaches, errors and responding to complaints, so that banks can stay ahead of potential litigation. 
With the volume of transactions, the creaking infrastructure and the rapid changes in the industry, there's always the chance of a mistake, turning into a potential catastrophe. And nobody wants that. 
NZ banks don't knowingly rip people off - inherent trust is paramount, or the whole system collapses. 




