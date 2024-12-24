shunbulkhan:

I dont have access to financial forum.

Sorry for long message. I and my wife has total of 169k salary before tax. Our financial life is a bit complicated. Due to some requirements for her job she needs to work in another city for 5 months from January. Therefore we will have higher rent pay as I cannot terminate till June.

Overall, our situation for 5 months is: 3000/m rent included eveerything, 1200/m grocery, 220/m transportation, 100-150/m entertainmemt. This is the case till June 2025 and then our rent will be 2250/m. Possibly same other costs as above though inflation might ruin plans!

On the other hand, we are constructing house inside our country we need to pay around 2500/m until again June 2025 it will be finished. The value of that house will be around 150k though have not plan to sell and Will keep it.

Anyway from June we have less burden. We have no debt thanks god!

About saving: not much. 38k in normal daily saving such as rapid since we think we might need some part of it urgent maybe. Though these term deposits are not good anyway I believe. 3500 kiwisaver we have in balanced fund different providers.

So, what can we do here to invest optimally? Though saving is less now but will much better from June. Say whatever we have saving now from June it will be at least 3200 more.

What is the optimal plan to invest?

By the way, I am not sure I will stay in NZ long time but pretty sure I will be here for 5 years and this also makes me doubtful for invest plan. Any idea more than appreciated