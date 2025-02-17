Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementDon't Cry for Argentina's Memecoin
ezbee

2419 posts

Uber Geek


#318751 17-Feb-2025 21:23
Send private message

This shows the problem with the unregulated casino of crypto

 

A President endorses Libra memecoin and $100M goes missing.

 

Interviewing one of Argentina's memecoin creators (Some swearing)
voidzilla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqizJTbxAEM

 

One of the creators says it himself.
Main way money is made on memecoins is effectively insider trading by insiders.
Thats just the way it works.

 

There is a market for insiders to sell information on early access to the coin so they can snipe it.
The coin managers also snipe their own coin using the excuse to outsnipe snipers, 
and everyone else stil loses.
The guy then asks CoffieeZilla for a solution, but the system is fundamentally broken.
I mean he is creating these things then he is asking everyone else to fix it.

 

The point is its like a Ponzi or Pyramid scheme in that most have to lose for a few insiders to win massively.

 

Best comment
""
@Thanatos2k
56 minutes ago (edited)
I like how he straight up admits the "best people in crypto" haven't figured out how to launch a coin that isn't a scam and every time they try it just ends up rugging everyone.  He's so close to getting it - that these coins have no use and no value and just create a money pile for insiders to steal from - but he simply refuses to go down the road to its logical conclusion
""

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79418 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3343924 17-Feb-2025 21:50
Send private message

These groups seem to have a thing for rug pulls. 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 