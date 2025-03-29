Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementBnz rewards and debit orders
Silvrav

440 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#319169 29-Mar-2025 15:58
Send private message quote this post

I'm curious, if i change my debit orders for car and mortgage to be deducted from my credit card, would I get points for it or are debit orders considered cash advances?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
11142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358599 29-Mar-2025 16:15
Send private message quote this post

So you mean pay your mortgage via credit card?

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Silvrav

440 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3358600 29-Mar-2025 16:18
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

So you mean pay your mortgage via credit card?

 

 

 

 

Yip, so instead of the mortgage going off my main account i change it to my credit card.

Linux
11142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358601 29-Mar-2025 16:24
Send private message quote this post

Silvrav:

 

Linux:

 

So you mean pay your mortgage via credit card?

 

 

Yip, so instead of the mortgage going off my main account i change it to my credit card.

 

 

I have a mortgage with bnz and cc so let me see what Google says



Linux
11142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358603 29-Mar-2025 16:25
Send private message quote this post

Looks like a cash advance

Silvrav

440 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3358604 29-Mar-2025 16:41
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Looks like a cash advance

 

 

 

 

Ya that's what my research also seems to say but was hoping someone knew for sure as it's not clear.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8176 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358605 29-Mar-2025 16:43
Send private message quote this post

I just asked someone in that area. It is a cash advance.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

Silvrav

440 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3358606 29-Mar-2025 16:46
Send private message quote this post

Stu:

 

I just asked someone in that area. It is a cash advance.

 

 

 

 

Excellent, thanks Stu



Mehrts
1044 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3358756 30-Mar-2025 15:53
Send private message quote this post

If it was able to be done without being a cash advance, every man and his dog would be doing it this way!

Delorean
641 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358821 30-Mar-2025 22:31
Send private message quote this post

There is a theoretical way you could do this

 

1) sign up for a stripe account

 

2) direct the payment from stripe to the account the mortgage comes from

 

therefore you would use stripe to debit your visa, credit your current account and the mortgage payment comes from that. However you would need to pay the merchant charges. i haven’t done the math but I suspect isn’t probably not worth it.

 

My 2c

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright