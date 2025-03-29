I'm curious, if i change my debit orders for car and mortgage to be deducted from my credit card, would I get points for it or are debit orders considered cash advances?
So you mean pay your mortgage via credit card?
Linux:
Yip, so instead of the mortgage going off my main account i change it to my credit card.
Silvrav:
I have a mortgage with bnz and cc so let me see what Google says
Looks like a cash advance
Linux:
Ya that's what my research also seems to say but was hoping someone knew for sure as it's not clear.
I just asked someone in that area. It is a cash advance.
Stu:
Excellent, thanks Stu
If it was able to be done without being a cash advance, every man and his dog would be doing it this way!
There is a theoretical way you could do this
1) sign up for a stripe account
2) direct the payment from stripe to the account the mortgage comes from
therefore you would use stripe to debit your visa, credit your current account and the mortgage payment comes from that. However you would need to pay the merchant charges. i haven’t done the math but I suspect isn’t probably not worth it.
My 2c