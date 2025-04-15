Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CutCutCut

1037 posts

Uber Geek


#319336 15-Apr-2025 09:26
I'm not sure if this is the right forum or not, but I'm trying to find out what age restrictions there are on Google wallet in NZ. I'm trying to add my daughters (14) ASB debit card to Google wallet. When I try to open Google wallet from her device it says "You can't use Google Wallet. You're not old enough to use it yet." Which seems clear enough, but I'm getting conflicting information from Google searches of what the age is, and when I spoke to ASB on the phone, they seemed to think that age 14 was OK to add a debit card to Google wallet and that it should work. Her Google account is still a supervised account. Anybody have any more info they've found when trying to set this up for kids? 

sdavisnz
1013 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3364164 15-Apr-2025 10:10
https://blog.google/feed/google-wallet-for-kids-family-link/

 

I found this. But not for New Zealand yet.

 

 

 

from march 19, 2025




robjg63
4067 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3364165 15-Apr-2025 10:14
Have you checked what DoB she has supplied under her google account?

 

What age does google think she is?

 

Looks like 13 is normally the age where they can operate their own accounts ( and would assume Google wallet too).

 

 

 

EDIT: https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/1350409?hl=en

 

Looks like it should be 13.




