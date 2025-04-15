I'm not sure if this is the right forum or not, but I'm trying to find out what age restrictions there are on Google wallet in NZ. I'm trying to add my daughters (14) ASB debit card to Google wallet. When I try to open Google wallet from her device it says "You can't use Google Wallet. You're not old enough to use it yet." Which seems clear enough, but I'm getting conflicting information from Google searches of what the age is, and when I spoke to ASB on the phone, they seemed to think that age 14 was OK to add a debit card to Google wallet and that it should work. Her Google account is still a supervised account. Anybody have any more info they've found when trying to set this up for kids?