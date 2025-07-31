Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementWestpac customer service asks for SMS code - poor security?
robocat

101 posts

Master Geek


#320317 31-Jul-2025 01:44

When a Westpac customer service agent calls me they ask me to tell them an SMS code.

 

 

 

An example from another provider (Wise) state: "How to tell if you're talking to us: 1 We'll never ask for your password, or for an SMS code sent to your phone."

 

 

 

Westpac normalises having a person call and then requesting an SMS code.

 

 

 

A customer cannot verify that it is Westpac that is calling them, so a threat actor could fraudulently call and request that a customer tell them an SMS code (which could cause financial harm to a customer).

 

 

 

Mentioning here because:

 

 

 

1: I have reported this to Westpac. If anybody is scammed by someone asking for an SMS code, they can argue that Westpac themselves normalized that (might help if defending a claim).

 

 

 

2: I'm interested in the opinions of security professionals about this "security" practice.

 

 

 

3: I generally find Westpac security to be crap (1: proper 2-factor authentication unavailable - they use cellphone when other banks can provide a OTP token device; 2: their firewall blocked overseas users from accessing their account - issue lasted many weeks and personally caused me some troubles while I was traveling).

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79281 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3398586 31-Jul-2025 01:49
Send private message quote this post

You're right. This is a shocking security practice.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright