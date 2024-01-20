Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Two-Factor Authentication is here – be in to win!
#311492 20-Jan-2024 15:56
Two-Factor Authenticartion is now live within your Quic account portal to offer enhanced security for your account and services!

 

 

 

To setup Two-Factor Authentication, simply login to your account, click your name in the top-right and select “Two-Factor Authentication”

 

 

Once in the Two-Factor Authentication page, you can then proceed to enable via three different methods, being:

 

 

  • Time Based Tokens (TOTP – e.g. via the Google Authenticator app etc);
  • SMS Tokens (code sent to your mobile via SMS); or
  • Yubico (if you have a Yubikey hardware security token)

With multiple options available, including SMS tokens for those not so familiar with multifactor authentication, there’s no reason to not add this additional layer of security to your account!

 

 

 

Need more convincing? How about this…

 

Be in to win a Yubikey 5 NFC hardware security token!

 

 

For all of our awesome Quic customers, new and old – we’ll be drawing 5 names on 1st March 2024 for everyone who has Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their account.

 

If your name is one of the lucky 5 drawn, you’ll score yourself the latest Yubikey 5 NFC!
(more info on the Yubikey device: https://www.yubico.com/nz/product/yubikey-5-series/yubikey-5-nfc/)

 

So what are you waiting for? Jump into your Quic account portal and setup Two-Factor Authentication today!

 

 

 

(more info & news post: https://www.quic.nz/two-factor-authentication-is-here-be-in-to-win/) 




  #3184452 20-Jan-2024 16:35
This has been available for some time in my account.

 
 
 
 

  #3184501 20-Jan-2024 16:52
This is awesome. I grabbed some from Cloudflare when they did their promo a year or so ago and now I use them daily. 




  #3184524 20-Jan-2024 18:05
Sorry, I may be being a little unobservent, but I can't find any 2FA settings in my account details on the portal.

What have I missed?



  #3184525 20-Jan-2024 18:11
Once you login here: https://account.quic.nz/index.php?rp=/login

 

You can use this link to get to the MFA status and setup page: https://account.quic.nz/user/security

