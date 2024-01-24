Just to update the community, of course I won't go into details but unfortunately @YoyoOhno's connection was cut off due to an incorrect churn from another ISP.
When an ISP transfers (aka churns) another providers connection, for most connections (e.g. those through Chorus for example), the existing provider receives no notification of the churn occurring until it's already been completed - so the losing provider have no way to validate churns ahead of time.
Looks like in this instance, this connection was churned away in error, and will be back over to Quic as soon as possible.
Thanks @YoyoOhno for being so understanding.
So missed the opportunity for a pun: connection will be back over to Quic as Quic as possible :)
Sucky for the OP that it happened, but I'd damned near guarantee that's the fastest ever resolution of a bad churn..
Does Chorus collect the ~$25 connection fee in that case or is it waived?