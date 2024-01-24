Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quic connection terminated out of the blue
YoyoOhno

Wannabe Geek


#311531 24-Jan-2024 20:22
Hey all, I came home today to find my internet down. I went through all the standard troubleshooting I could think of and then - having had no success - took a peek at the quic client area where I found that my connection is marked as terminated. I haven't had any communication with quic, and all my invoice payments are up to date. Has anyone else run into this???

quic
  #3186136 24-Jan-2024 20:24
Hi @YoyoOhno,

 

Something is very very wrong here if this is so. Can you please urgently PM me your name and address on account so we can investigate.




paul151
  #3186139 24-Jan-2024 20:30
quic:

 

Hi @YoyoOhno,

 

Something is very very wrong here if this is so. Can you please urgently PM me your name and address on account so we can investigate.

 

 

2 mins later this reply arrives. Kudos for such quick customer service. 👍

quic
  #3186143 24-Jan-2024 20:51
Just to update the community, of course I won't go into details but unfortunately @YoyoOhno's connection was cut off due to an incorrect churn from another ISP.

 

When an ISP transfers (aka churns) another providers connection, for most connections (e.g. those through Chorus for example), the existing provider receives no notification of the churn occurring until it's already been completed - so the losing provider have no way to validate churns ahead of time.

 

Looks like in this instance, this connection was churned away in error, and will be back over to Quic as soon as possible.

 

Thanks @YoyoOhno for being so understanding.




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 



coffeebaron
  #3186145 24-Jan-2024 21:22
quic:

 

 

 

Looks like in this instance, this connection was churned away in error, and will be back over to Quic as soon as possible.

 

 

 

 

So missed the opportunity for a pun: connection will be back over to Quic as Quic as possible :)

 

 




Lias
  #3186146 24-Jan-2024 21:28
Sucky for the OP that it happened, but I'd damned near guarantee that's the fastest ever resolution of a bad churn.. 




boosacnoodle
  #3186148 24-Jan-2024 21:51
Does Chorus collect the ~$25 connection fee in that case or is it waived?

