Anyone else seeing latency spikes?
Behodar

10384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312844 22-May-2024 16:59
Hi everyone,

 

I noticed this a while ago and figured it would settle down (it used to be fine), but since it hasn't... is anyone else seeing this sort of behaviour?

 

PING quic.nz (163.47.131.10): 56 data bytes
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=0 ttl=60 time=6.424 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=1 ttl=60 time=6.230 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=2 ttl=60 time=19.162 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=3 ttl=60 time=15.373 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=4 ttl=60 time=11.671 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=5 ttl=60 time=14.328 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=6 ttl=60 time=10.286 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=7 ttl=60 time=28.632 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=8 ttl=60 time=6.922 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=9 ttl=60 time=7.365 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=10 ttl=60 time=7.641 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=11 ttl=60 time=6.386 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=12 ttl=60 time=7.094 ms

 

I would have expected pings to Quic's own website would be fairly consistent, not spike up to 4x the baseline. This seems to occur regardless of server, but if there's a better one I should be trying then I'm happy to give it a go.

 

This is occurring on all my computers, and still occurs even when plugged directly into the ONT. Is anyone else seeing this?

 

Speedtest.net also seems to be topping out at around 680 Mb/s down and 240 Mb/s up, whereas it was giving the expected speeds when I first switched to Quic on the 1st of May.

 

I'm on the Sprinter plan in Whakatane (Chorus).

 1 | 2

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13707 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233570 22-May-2024 17:04
All good here....

 

 

 

C:\Users\xpd_n>ping 163.47.131.10 -t

 

Pinging 163.47.131.10 with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=2ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=5ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=6ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=4ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=4ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=4ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=5ms TTL=60
Reply from 163.47.131.10: bytes=32 time=3ms TTL=60

 

Ping statistics for 163.47.131.10:
    Packets: Sent = 18, Received = 18, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 2ms, Maximum = 6ms, Average = 3ms

 

 

 

 

 

C:\temp>speedtest.exe

 

   Speedtest by Ookla

 

      Server: 2talk Ltd. - Auckland (id: 13676)
         ISP: Vetta Online
Idle Latency:     2.80 ms   (jitter: 0.29ms, low: 2.30ms, high: 2.94ms)
    Download:   930.55 Mbps (data used: 1.3 GB)
                  6.34 ms   (jitter: 4.09ms, low: 2.92ms, high: 309.93ms)
      Upload:   304.80 Mbps (data used: 369.6 MB)
                  3.26 ms   (jitter: 2.30ms, low: 2.00ms, high: 107.01ms)
 Packet Loss:     0.5%




3l3m3nt
107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233573 22-May-2024 17:15
Mine jump around a little bit, which you might expect, but nothing on what you're seeing

 

$ ping 163.47.131.10 -c 10
PING 163.47.131.10 (163.47.131.10) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=1 ttl=59 time=26.2 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=2 ttl=59 time=26.3 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=3 ttl=59 time=26.4 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=4 ttl=59 time=26.2 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=5 ttl=59 time=26.3 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=6 ttl=59 time=27.0 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=7 ttl=59 time=26.2 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=8 ttl=59 time=26.2 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=9 ttl=59 time=26.1 ms
64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=10 ttl=59 time=26.3 ms

 

--- 163.47.131.10 ping statistics ---
10 packets transmitted, 10 received, 0% packet loss, time 9009ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 26.128/26.326/27.018/0.241 ms




Behodar

10384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233581 22-May-2024 17:51
I tried adding -s 32 to the ping (to match xpd's test) and got this shocker. I don't think it was due to using 32 bytes, but just the luck of the draw.

 

PING 163.47.131.10 (163.47.131.10): 32 data bytes
40 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=0 ttl=60 time=6.923 ms
40 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=1 ttl=60 time=125.217 ms
40 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=2 ttl=60 time=7.647 ms
40 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=3 ttl=60 time=6.471 ms

 

I've logged a ticket.



michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233598 22-May-2024 19:58
Run a MTR (WinMTR) and also ensure you’re seeing no latency jumps to your router (and testing over Ethernet).

 

 

A ping doesn’t show a full path, a MTR does pretty well.




Behodar

10384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233665 23-May-2024 07:42
Even the first hop outside my network isn't looking right, although not as bad as some of the results last night. It does almost look like it's compounding though, with that 256 on the last hop!

 

 

I'm on Ethernet and still have the issue even when bypassing the router and connecting directly to the ONT.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13707 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233676 23-May-2024 08:34
Ran another test this morning using WinMTR.

 

 

 




murkywalrus
12 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3233681 23-May-2024 08:58
little bit all over the place here too this morning



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13707 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233685 23-May-2024 09:09
Anyone else on BNG2 seeing similar results ? Might be time for @quic to take a look ?

 

 




quic
233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233714 23-May-2024 10:42
Should be sussed overnight tonight, thanks for the info and problem reports, crew! 😊




Behodar

10384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3234019 24-May-2024 07:23
Yep, seems to be behaving itself now. Thanks! :)

quic
233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3234048 24-May-2024 08:44
Behodar:

 

Yep, seems to be behaving itself now. Thanks! :)

 

 

Beautiful, thanks for the confirmation!




Behodar

10384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268770 6-Aug-2024 17:30
Is this thing (BNG2-AKL2) being problematic again?

 

PING 103.243.102.34 (103.243.102.34): 56 data bytes
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=0 ttl=63 time=6.405 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=1 ttl=63 time=5.809 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=2 ttl=63 time=5.742 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=3 ttl=63 time=17.604 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=4 ttl=63 time=18.026 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=5 ttl=63 time=12.577 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=6 ttl=63 time=5.594 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=7 ttl=63 time=5.788 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=8 ttl=63 time=18.742 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=9 ttl=63 time=14.364 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=10 ttl=63 time=8.826 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.34: icmp_seq=11 ttl=63 time=6.226 ms

 

Edit: It seems to be back to normal as of this morning (Wed 7:40).

Behodar

10384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3328998 8-Jan-2025 09:26
This isn't quite the same issue, but I figured posting in this thread would make it easier to see my historical data. As you can see, when everything is working correctly, I get 5-6 ms to BNG2-AKL2 from Whakatane (Chorus).

 

I'm on BNG1-AKL2 now, and I'm getting approx. double the latency:

 

PING 103.243.102.38 (103.243.102.38): 56 data bytes
64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=0 ttl=63 time=10.343 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=1 ttl=63 time=11.186 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=2 ttl=63 time=10.254 ms
64 bytes from 103.243.102.38: icmp_seq=3 ttl=63 time=10.940 ms

 

I first noticed this a couple of days ago, but given that I've been in "Christmas mode" I'm not sure how long it's been a problem. I'm also not sure when I changed to BNG1, so I can't say whether the issue started at the same time or whether it's completely unrelated.

 

The Quic network status page shows that all is well. Is anyone else seeing this behaviour?

michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329007 8-Jan-2025 09:47
I think what you’re seeing is related to the Chorus TES service and not related to the Quic network. 

 

You can see from my Smokeping there’s no change: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=QuicTesting 




3l3m3nt
107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329013 8-Jan-2025 10:01
Good old TES scenic route 😄




