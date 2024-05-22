Hi everyone,

I noticed this a while ago and figured it would settle down (it used to be fine), but since it hasn't... is anyone else seeing this sort of behaviour?

PING quic.nz (163.47.131.10): 56 data bytes

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=0 ttl=60 time=6.424 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=1 ttl=60 time=6.230 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=2 ttl=60 time=19.162 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=3 ttl=60 time=15.373 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=4 ttl=60 time=11.671 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=5 ttl=60 time=14.328 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=6 ttl=60 time=10.286 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=7 ttl=60 time=28.632 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=8 ttl=60 time=6.922 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=9 ttl=60 time=7.365 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=10 ttl=60 time=7.641 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=11 ttl=60 time=6.386 ms

64 bytes from 163.47.131.10: icmp_seq=12 ttl=60 time=7.094 ms

I would have expected pings to Quic's own website would be fairly consistent, not spike up to 4x the baseline. This seems to occur regardless of server, but if there's a better one I should be trying then I'm happy to give it a go.

This is occurring on all my computers, and still occurs even when plugged directly into the ONT. Is anyone else seeing this?

Speedtest.net also seems to be topping out at around 680 Mb/s down and 240 Mb/s up, whereas it was giving the expected speeds when I first switched to Quic on the 1st of May.

I'm on the Sprinter plan in Whakatane (Chorus).