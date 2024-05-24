Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Baitercell

21 posts

Geek


#312872 24-May-2024 23:27
Send private message

I was looking at the Quic <page> and I noticed a new button sitting there, that takes you to <feature>

 

I haven't had a chance to look around it lots, but some fun stuff in there I want to explore more of.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3234471 24-May-2024 23:40
Send private message

I actually redacted this post for the fun of it and to keep the mystery. There are some hidden "features" on the Quic public website that have been placed there over the last few weeks. I've found them, but don't want to spoil it for everyone else!

 

And, there are surprises too. I believe with more that may be placed around, but also more may be added at any time. Some may be relevant to you, some may not be. And yep, keeping this cryptic. If anyone finds them then please don't spoil it for others.

 

Have fun :) - there is another you haven't found yet but I think you're the first one outside of the Beta group that has found one of them.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
Baitercell

21 posts

Geek


  #3234472 25-May-2024 00:01
Send private message

All good on the edit. Gonna have to have a snoop now

Baitercell

21 posts

Geek


  #3234473 25-May-2024 00:10
Send private message

Found an egg out of place, but not sure if I can do much with it.



schmoogol
76 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3234474 25-May-2024 00:36
Send private message

Seems like a nice little puzzle for new customers – are the other features/surprises of a similar variety?

SanchoNZ
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3234476 25-May-2024 03:46
Send private message

It's pretty fun once you find it!

quic
233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3234546 25-May-2024 12:31
Send private message

Hope you guys enjoy! 😁

 

There will be more coming, both in terms of other hidden gems, but also more within the <feature> you've found on <page> 😉




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

RunningMan
8884 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234549 25-May-2024 12:37
Send private message

Don't have a cow, man.



schmoogol
76 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3234550 25-May-2024 12:39
Send private message

Baitercell:

Found an egg out of place, but not sure if I can do much with it.



Looks like it's another good one for new users, once they figure it out.

mentalinc
3171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3234575 25-May-2024 13:56
Send private message

Very cool [feature]




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

stevob
15 posts

Geek


  #3235320 27-May-2024 17:28
Send private message

Had fun looking for the <easter egg> and found it pretty Quic hehe

michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235322 27-May-2024 17:36
Send private message

stevob:

 

Had fun looking for the <easter egg> and found it pretty Quic hehe

 

Did you find both? ;)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

dnwright
18 posts

Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3235330 27-May-2024 17:45
Send private message

The fun isn't just finding they exist, but what is hidden in them....




Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R522387EKKDNO for free setup)

stevob
15 posts

Geek


  #3235347 27-May-2024 18:21
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

stevob:

 

Had fun looking for the <easter egg> and found it pretty Quic hehe

 

Did you find both? ;)

 

 

Yep I think I did :-)

taneb1
508 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Mercury

  #3235448 27-May-2024 21:44
Send private message

Had fun playing around with <feature> and while I can't use the <feature> I'm sure others will get good use out of it 😊




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

paul151
309 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3246723 9-Jun-2024 22:16
Send private message

That was fun :)

 

Nice job team Quic!




Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R338237EFDIUJ

 

Agency BBS | fsxNet | Agency News | Total FM

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





