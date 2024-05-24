Baitercell:

I was looking at the Quic <page> and I noticed a new button sitting there, that takes you to <feature>
I haven't had a chance to look around it lots, but some fun stuff in there I want to explore more of.
I actually redacted this post for the fun of it and to keep the mystery. There are some hidden "features" on the Quic public website that have been placed there over the last few weeks. I've found them, but don't want to spoil it for everyone else!
And, there are surprises too. I believe with more that may be placed around, but also more may be added at any time. Some may be relevant to you, some may not be. And yep, keeping this cryptic. If anyone finds them then please don't spoil it for others.
Have fun :) - there is another you haven't found yet but I think you're the first one outside of the Beta group that has found one of them.
All good on the edit. Gonna have to have a snoop now
Found an egg out of place, but not sure if I can do much with it.
Seems like a nice little puzzle for new customers – are the other features/surprises of a similar variety?
Don't have a cow, man.
Very cool [feature]
Had fun looking for the <easter egg> and found it pretty Quic hehe
Did you find both? ;)
The fun isn't just finding they exist, but what is hidden in them....
Yep I think I did :-)
Had fun playing around with <feature> and while I can't use the <feature> I'm sure others will get good use out of it 😊
That was fun :)
Nice job team Quic!
