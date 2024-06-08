I'm getting a generic "can't connect to server" error when trying to visit www.gog.com, but isup.me reckons everything's fine. Is this a Quic issue or a me issue? It was happening last night as well.
Working fine for me on Quic.
Thanks for checking. I'll reboot everything later and see what happens.
Can you please confirm which DNS servers you're using? I was using Quic's, but I switched to 1.1.1.1 and GOG popped back to life.
It's also loading fine for me with Quic DNS servers.
# dig +short @202.179.141.8 www.gog.com
gog.com.edgekey.net.
e11072.b.akamaiedge.net.
118.215.88.211
# dig +short @103.250.90.8 www.gog.com
gog.com.edgekey.net.
e11072.b.akamaiedge.net.
118.215.88.211
# dig +short @1.1.1.1 www.gog.com
gog.com.edgekey.net.
e11072.b.akamaiedge.net.
118.215.88.211
# dig +short @8.8.8.8 www.gog.com
gog.com.edgekey.net.
e11072.b.akamaiedge.net.
118.215.88.211
Thanks. dig is giving the same results here (for the four servers you tried) and I've confirmed that DHCP has put me on 103.250.90.8, yet the site doesn't want to load on any computer on my network. If it's just the one site - as it seems to be so far - then I'll just see whether it comes right in a day or two. I have 1.1.1.1 as a workaround in the meantime.
Hmm...
% traceroute www.gog.com
traceroute to e11072.b.akamaiedge.net (118.215.88.211), 64 hops max, 40 byte packets
1 10.0.1.1 (10.0.1.1) 1.802 ms 1.420 ms 1.373 ms
2 my-static-ip.rdns-s.quic.net.nz (my.static.ip) 2993.909 ms !H 2990.678 ms !H 2999.823 ms !H
That doesn't look too good! Meanwhile, with 1.1.1.1:
% traceroute www.gog.com
traceroute to e11072.b.akamaiedge.net (23.42.40.7), 64 hops max, 40 byte packets
1 10.0.1.1 (10.0.1.1) 1.680 ms 0.358 ms 0.386 ms
2 bng2-akl2.vetta.net (103.243.102.34) 6.403 ms 6.266 ms 6.519 ms
3 xe3-100.pe2-akl2.vetta.net (103.243.102.65) 11.815 ms 12.176 ms 12.334 ms
4 et21-00-401.core1-akl1.vetta.net (103.243.102.131) 7.082 ms 7.009 ms 7.267 ms
5 as20940.akl.ix.nz (43.243.21.128) 11.325 ms 15.889 ms 8.337 ms
6 192.168.192.59 (192.168.192.59) 12.847 ms
192.168.192.15 (192.168.192.15) 13.524 ms
192.168.192.29 (192.168.192.29) 12.826 ms
7 192.168.201.1 (192.168.201.1) 13.205 ms 13.119 ms
192.168.195.7 (192.168.195.7) 11.343 ms
8 192.168.210.133 (192.168.210.133) 9.018 ms 8.343 ms 8.060 ms
9 *
This is a bit beyond my knowledge at this point.
Sorry for the late reply! Using Quic DNS here, too.
Edit: Traceroute from my end:
steven@util:~$ traceroute www.gog.com
traceroute to www.gog.com (118.215.88.211), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
1 rtr01.omg.geek.nz (192.168.100.254) 0.487 ms 0.414 ms 0.376 ms
2 bng1-akl1.vetta.net (103.243.102.32) 2.019 ms 2.001 ms 2.390 ms
3 xe1-2100-146.pe2-akl1.vetta.net (103.243.102.96) 2.349 ms 2.427 ms 2.670 ms
4 et21-00-501.core1-akl2.vetta.net (103.243.102.135) 2.523 ms 2.057 ms 2.263 ms
5 as20940.akl.ix.nz (43.243.21.53) 5.735 ms 5.718 ms 5.687 ms
Nothing of note after hop 5, ICMP appears to timeout after then, but not overly concerning.
For what it's worth, a week or so later this is still happening (using Quic DNS 103.250.90.8).
For what it's worth, a week or so later this is still happening (using Quic DNS 103.250.90.8).
The fact the traffic is stopping at your static IP is really odd - almost like the IP is being sinkholed somehow.
Can you post the route table of the device your static IP/WAN connection is terminating on?
Bingo!
Remove this route. No idea why/how it's there, but this rule is telling your network not to send traffic destined to 118.0.0.0/8 to the outside world (which 118.215.88.211 is within).
Let us know if this fixes it up. 😊
Thanks! Looks like we've tracked it down :)
Now... any Synology users here who know how to get rid of that entry? The IP Routing Table window only lets you view, not edit. It's accessed from the Static Route tab, but the table in there is blank, and I can't find any other references to 118.x.x.x in any of the other windows/tabs.
Just a thought... If you're using DHCP and it's a dynamic route, check your DHCP client and see if there's a manual subnet mask set. Subnet mask should be 255.255.255.255 (/32 route).
