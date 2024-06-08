Behodar: Behodar: Hmm... % traceroute www.gog.com

traceroute to e11072.b.akamaiedge.net (118.215.88.211), 64 hops max, 40 byte packets

1 10.0.1.1 (10.0.1.1) 1.802 ms 1.420 ms 1.373 ms

2 my-static-ip.rdns-s.quic.net.nz (my.static.ip) 2993.909 ms !H 2990.678 ms !H 2999.823 ms !H For what it's worth, a week or so later this is still happening (using Quic DNS 103.250.90.8).

The fact the traffic is stopping at your static IP is really odd - almost like the IP is being sinkholed somehow.

Can you post the route table of the device your static IP/WAN connection is terminating on?