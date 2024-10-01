Hey team,

Thought it was worthwhile posting here for those who may not be subscribed to our status page (which you should absolutely do!)

From October 9th-25th, those of you with a Chorus circuit in the below areas may have a small blip at around 6am on one day within these dates as we move your connection across to our exciting new Wellington PoP!

Palmerston North

Levin

Wanganui

Napier/Hastings

Gisborne

Masterton

Paraparaumu

Wellington

Nothing required on your end, no changes required on your router etc - just don't panic if you see a small blip!

More info: https://status.quic.nz/issues/66fb119ca877241129a57b1e

Cheers all!