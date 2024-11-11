Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4Gb/s hyperfibre - testing going well
#317747 11-Nov-2024 18:41
Working very well for me! (Obligatory referral link: https://account.quic.nz/refer/531368 :)

aj6828
  #3307831 11-Nov-2024 19:08
What's your modem thanks..




3l3m3nt
  #3307868 11-Nov-2024 21:24
Absolutely pointless. I want it..




Yesod

  #3307898 12-Nov-2024 06:45
aj6828:

 

What's your modem thanks..

 

 

Courier v.Everything - just kidding. I'm using a Mikrotik CCR2004-16G-2S+ to connect to the ONT, and then its fibre to the desk where I have a thunderbolt3  SFP+ cage. So essentially 10gigE to the desk.



nztim
  #3307927 12-Nov-2024 09:33
4G Hyperfibre could feed an entire apartment block, completely pointless but very cool at the same time 




Dairusire
  #3307981 12-Nov-2024 11:21
nztim:

 

4G Hyperfibre could feed an entire apartment block, completely pointless but very cool at the same time 

 

 

Shhhhh none of your logic now. 4G hyperfibre is completely necessary for all households at all times ;)

