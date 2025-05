Chills: ssamjh: I really enjoy Quic. Switching is painless and happens really fast. Just make sure your current router is compatible, it will probably be but good to check. The pros for me are One off static IP charge

Extra subnets

Tools to diagnose my connection

Access to the awesome community Discord server, lots of like-minded people You can check out the latency to various places around the world from here: https://home.sjh.at/smokeping/ Wonderful, thank you for that. Are you able to go more in depth on what insights you get on your connection? I currently have an Edgerouter which will be easy as to move over. Looking to upgrade to the Ubiquiti UXG-Max and upgrade to hyperfibre eventually!

Of course! One note with the Edgerouter if you want to use DHCP, you will need to make a slight modification to a file on the router (scroll down to the last FAQ), this is due to a bug that has gone unfixed for a very long while and is actually why I moved away from an Edgerouter at my house.

As for insights, anything in particular? I personally find the latency to Asia excellent, they also peer with a lot of others which means your connections to locations around NZ often happen within the same city as the POP you're connected to. There's POPs in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. And if you're not in one of those cities, you'll be connected to the nearest. For example I'm in the Coromandel and my connection is to Auckland via the Chorus TES network. Around 6ms usually.

Another highlight, Quic are very open with their maintenance plans. It's posted on their status page or in your account portal so you're aware it's going to happen. A lot of ISPs don't even bother doing this.