So here's what I am seeing here.



No matter what provider you're with, latency will always be a thing. It doesn't sound like there is a problem as such but you can't change the laws of physics with how fast light travels.

It all comes down to who your work is with. They may be with another provider who only peer up in Auckland meaning your traffic from Quic has to go from Christchurch, to Auckland then back down to Christchurch however Quic also peer in Christchurch and Wellington so there is a chance your latency may be 1-2ms, there is a chance it may be 30ms but all comes down to how the VPN is set up.

You've then got additional latency on top of this from the VPN so it could have to go from Christchurch then Auckland on your works provider. But we're not the ones to answer what may be going on here.

Generally, Quic peer very well (see here: https://www.peeringdb.com/net/6836) so generally traffic should stay as local as possible (or be passed through to the other providers network) as early as possible but what happens after that is not your providers responsibility most of the time. Engineering can be done to make things better but I don't think there is a problem here just from what I'm reading.

You essentially answered your own question with saying "It seems like the further away geographically, the higher the latency." because this is exactly what happens on all networks.

I don't think you need to set up Smokeping to see this and to be honest I don't think there is nothing you can do here. If you know your VPN endpoint (where Globalprotect is connecting to) then feel free to private message this to me but this is just simply how the internet works.