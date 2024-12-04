Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZMks

14 posts

Geek


#317986 4-Dec-2024 10:13
Send private message

Hi Team,

 

 

 

Really appreciate any assistance / advise to diagnose latency issues, that I have been experiencing working from home in Christchurch.

 

I remote connect to multiple servers and virtual desktops around NZ and AU.  It seems like the further away geographically, the higher the latency.

 

I don't seem to get the same issues working from the office in Chch CBD.  

 

 

 

I have a Quic Sprinter Broadband - 900Mbps/400Mbps plan.

 

Asus AX3000 router

 

Enable fibre ONT.

 

 

 

Below is a screenshot from my Routers Ookla speed test page, to Vetta Auckland.

 

 

Speed test to Cloudflare:

 

 

 

 

Where would be the best place to start?  

djtOtago
1138 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315825 4-Dec-2024 10:22
Send private message

When you remotely access these other machines from home, are you doing it directly or are you using a VPN or something like Tailscale?

 
 
 
 

NZMks

14 posts

Geek


  #3315827 4-Dec-2024 10:29
Send private message

djtOtago:

 

When you remotely access these other machines from home, are you doing it directly or are you using a VPN or something like Tailscale?

 

 

GlobalProtect VPN connected to work domain. 

 

Clients use Citrix, AVD, RDP.  We also have our own RDP host (which seems to be ok)

NZMks

14 posts

Geek


  #3315845 4-Dec-2024 12:04
Send private message

What is the best app to monitor internet connection? 

 

I have a server that is constantly on, that would be perfect for logging data.

 

 

 

I have tried different routers with same issue.

 

I have previously created a ticket with Quic; they couldn't find anything wrong with connection.

 

I have replaced patch lead to ONT.  

 

 

 

My gut feel is an issue with the ONT, derived from process of elimination.

 

 



CYaBro
4553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3315847 4-Dec-2024 12:15
Send private message

NZMks:

 

What is the best app to monitor internet connection? 

 

I have a server that is constantly on, that would be perfect for logging data.

 

 

 

I have tried different routers with same issue.

 

I have previously created a ticket with Quic; they couldn't find anything wrong with connection.

 

I have replaced patch lead to ONT.  

 

 

 

My gut feel is an issue with the ONT, derived from process of elimination.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Smokeping seems to be the most popular one for logging latency.

 

 




NZMks

14 posts

Geek


  #3315861 4-Dec-2024 13:15
Send private message

CYaBro:

 

Smokeping seems to be the most popular one for logging latency.

 

 

I had a quick look at that but seems like a lot of work to setup?

 

 

 

SmokePing - smokeping_install

michaelmurfy
meow
13211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315885 4-Dec-2024 15:09
Send private message

So here's what I am seeing here.

No matter what provider you're with, latency will always be a thing. It doesn't sound like there is a problem as such but you can't change the laws of physics with how fast light travels.

 

It all comes down to who your work is with. They may be with another provider who only peer up in Auckland meaning your traffic from Quic has to go from Christchurch, to Auckland then back down to Christchurch however Quic also peer in Christchurch and Wellington so there is a chance your latency may be 1-2ms, there is a chance it may be 30ms but all comes down to how the VPN is set up.

 

You've then got additional latency on top of this from the VPN so it could have to go from Christchurch then Auckland on your works provider. But we're not the ones to answer what may be going on here.

 

Generally, Quic peer very well (see here: https://www.peeringdb.com/net/6836) so generally traffic should stay as local as possible (or be passed through to the other providers network) as early as possible but what happens after that is not your providers responsibility most of the time. Engineering can be done to make things better but I don't think there is a problem here just from what I'm reading.

 

You essentially answered your own question with saying "It seems like the further away geographically, the higher the latency." because this is exactly what happens on all networks.

 

I don't think you need to set up Smokeping to see this and to be honest I don't think there is nothing you can do here. If you know your VPN endpoint (where Globalprotect is connecting to) then feel free to private message this to me but this is just simply how the internet works.




Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315888 4-Dec-2024 15:32
Send private message

NZMks:

 

GlobalProtect VPN connected to work domain. 

 

Clients use Citrix, AVD, RDP.  We also have our own RDP host (which seems to be ok)

 

 

Do you have issues if you remove the work VPN from the equation? 

 

If it's a VPN to a physical device in the office, then you traffic is going from you -> work -> remote destination.

 

If it's a SASE VPN, then your traffic is you -> datacentre somewhere (probably Sydney) -> remote destination.

 

Either option can be constrained by a bunch of things outside if your control.. The fact you say you appear to be fine connecting to your work's RDP host but not customers would on the face of it indicate a capacity or routing issue outbound from where the VPN terminates, which would be out of your (and your ISP's) control.

 

 

 

 




Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315891 4-Dec-2024 15:36
Send private message

Example of two speed tests, 1 via my work VPN, 1 direct. You can see the giant leap in latency and loss of speed via the VPN.

 




RunningMan
8898 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315923 4-Dec-2024 16:12
Send private message

NZMks: It seems like the further away geographically, the higher the latency.

 

That's physics for you.

NZMks

14 posts

Geek


  #3316097 5-Dec-2024 09:20
Send private message

Hey Team,

 

 

 

Thanks for all of your advice (and physics lessons 😊). 

 

Looks like the VPN connection is the issue.  Have been running meetings from 2 x machines, one with VPN and one without.

 

 

 

I didn't have these issues when using hyperfibre in AKL, so assumed it was this.  Turns out our Host and VPN tunnel is Auckland based.... 

 

 

 

Would probably also help if my 900Mbs Sprinter Broadband was running closer to the max speed..

 

 

 

 

@Quic - Any comment?

Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3316102 5-Dec-2024 09:33
Send private message

NZMks:

 

Would probably also help if my 900Mbs Sprinter Broadband was running closer to the max speed..

 

 

 

The odds of this being a Quic issue are very slim, so just to run over some of the usual things.

 

  • Make sure you are testing on a wired connection.
  • Remove as much of your LAN as possible (e.g. test directly connected to the router or even the ONT) to rule our elements of your LAN such as switches, cabling, etc as the cause.
  • Test with multiple devices and ideally OS's (Certain brands of onboard NIC have fairly awful Windows drivers for instance)
  • Do your testing against the Chorus Fibre Lab server if possible




Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3316103 5-Dec-2024 09:40
Send private message

The reason I say to test against the CFL server, here are speed tests from my connection against the Chorus Lab, Zylex (Speed tests default choice for me) and Spark showing very different results, only the CFL lab server gives a "true" result showing my connection running at 900/400.

 

 

 




michaelmurfy
meow
13211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3316110 5-Dec-2024 09:53
Send private message

NZMks: Would probably also help if my 900Mbs Sprinter Broadband was running closer to the max speed..

 

Very highly doubt that is a Quic issue. That looks like an issue on your end and at a glance almost looks like you're using WiFi or your router is not doing offloading.

 

Edit: you mentioned you're running these tests from your router. The CPU in these routers is pretty weak.




NZMks

14 posts

Geek


  #3316125 5-Dec-2024 10:49
Send private message

Lias:

 

The odds of this being a Quic issue are very slim, so just to run over some of the usual things.

 

  • Make sure you are testing on a wired connection.
  • Remove as much of your LAN as possible (e.g. test directly connected to the router or even the ONT) to rule our elements of your LAN such as switches, cabling, etc as the cause.
  • Test with multiple devices and ideally OS's (Certain brands of onboard NIC have fairly awful Windows drivers for instance)
  • Do your testing against the Chorus Fibre Lab server if possible

 

Hardwired LAN connected directly to Router 2 x machines, everything else disconnected.  Still having issues with teams connections (not as bad without VLAN).

 

Have swapped out everything except for onboard LAN on Work PC (AsRock Board)  might try updating drivers.

 

Speed test from work PC:

 

 

 

Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3316283 5-Dec-2024 14:47
Send private message

NZMks:

 

Have swapped out everything except for onboard LAN on Work PC (AsRock Board)  might try updating drivers.

 

 

I'm gonna derail the thread here, but it's not a work PC if it's got an ASrock board in it. You might use it for working, it might be owned by your work, but it's not a work PC. 

 

An Elitedesk is a work PC, a Thinkstation is a work PC. If it doesn't come with a carefully curated SCCM driver pack, it's not a work PC. 

 

/rant

 

 




