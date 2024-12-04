Anyone got one?
As per their product addon, order summary page.
Not for a Static IP. It's just either a once off cost or monthly cost.
Yeap sorry no promo codes for static IP's those things are getting harder to come by ;)
Thanks Michael,
I thought as much, yet they have a promo code field on their static ip order page
Just checked and that order page is used for any add-on (and possibly for any order in fact) so it is just a generic page rather than something they've added specifically for static ip.
Thanks everyone for your replies.
I got to that page and it seemed like such a compelling, in your face offer, I just had to ask.
Think the same order screen happens if you're signing up to them and as you know there are promo codes floating around either in peoples signatures on here or even hidden in secret places but only for new customers.
Still though, a one off cost for a static IP that applies instantly is not a bad deal compared to some other ISP's ;)
Indeed, and I have used the setup promo code in the past.
Will be signing up for a one-off static ip soon
Thanks for your help
Paul