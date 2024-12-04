Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
parsec

25 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#317990 4-Dec-2024 16:03
Anyone got one?

 

As per their product addon, order summary page.

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
13211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315908 4-Dec-2024 16:05
Not for a Static IP. It's just either a once off cost or monthly cost. 




SimplePotato
21 posts

Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband

  #3315920 4-Dec-2024 16:08
Yeap sorry no promo codes for static IP's those things are getting harder to come by ;)




parsec

25 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3315922 4-Dec-2024 16:11
Thanks Michael,

 

I thought as much, yet they have a promo code field on their static ip order page

 

 

 

 



KiwiSurfer
1400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315972 4-Dec-2024 18:48
parsec:

 

Thanks Michael,

 

I thought as much, yet they have a promo code field on their static ip order page

 

 

Just checked and that order page is used for any add-on (and possibly for any order in fact) so it is just a generic page rather than something they've added specifically for static ip.

parsec

25 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3315976 4-Dec-2024 19:17
Thanks everyone for your replies.

 

I got to that page and it seemed like such a compelling, in your face offer, I just had to ask.

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
13211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3316021 5-Dec-2024 00:13
Think the same order screen happens if you're signing up to them and as you know there are promo codes floating around either in peoples signatures on here or even hidden in secret places but only for new customers.

 

Still though, a one off cost for a static IP that applies instantly is not a bad deal compared to some other ISP's ;)




parsec

25 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3316130 5-Dec-2024 11:16
Indeed, and I have used the setup promo code in the past.

 

Will be signing up for a one-off static ip soon

 

Thanks for your help

 

Paul

