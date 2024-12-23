It’s that time of year again – where we all look forward to carving out some time to spend with those most important to us all.

A huge thank you for your incredible support and trust in us this past year! It’s been an absolute delight empowering you with our connectivity each and every day.

2024 has been a massive whirlwind year for us, with some major highlights including:

…all while maintaining impressive and consistent customer growth.

Looking ahead, 2025 is already shaping up to be another significant year for us, with multiple new faces joining our family in the new year, further upgrades and improvements into our network backbone, and new services on the horizon.

During the Christmas break, from 21st December to 5th January, our team will be taking a well-earned break to recharge their batteries after their hard work this year.

That being said, some of our team will be continuing operations, but as this will be a skeleton staffing crew, alongside reduced staffing with our service partners, delays should be expected with new service provisioning, changes, and fault restorations with LFC partners.

Your feedback is crucial to us and helps shape our journey together. We’re eager to hear what you’d like to see, how we can enhance our services, and how we can further build and improve on our services to you. Here’s to an even brighter future together!

Meri Kirihimete, noho ora mai,

Shaun & the Quic team

Crossposted from our website news. Read the full news post here: https://www.quic.nz/a-merry-2024-quicmas/