Orbi Netgear RBR350 and Quic
#318339 8-Jan-2025 11:16
Considering moving to Quic. Currently have Orbi Netgear RBR350 Wifi Router supplied by 2 degrees. Anyone have any experience of using this router with Quic? Or maybe can advise if this would be suitable.

Are you sure you are keeping this router? I thought 2degrees now asked for the routers back.




  #3329054 8-Jan-2025 12:33
Thanks. Hadnt considered that return was required so will check this out

