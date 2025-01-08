Considering moving to Quic. Currently have Orbi Netgear RBR350 Wifi Router supplied by 2 degrees. Anyone have any experience of using this router with Quic? Or maybe can advise if this would be suitable.
Are you sure you are keeping this router? I thought 2degrees now asked for the routers back.
Thanks. Hadnt considered that return was required so will check this out