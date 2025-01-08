Contract is up with current ISP and looking at Quic. Will need to purchase a router. Have looked at Quic support and they point you to PB Tech and Go Wireless but would be interested in others experiences with routers. My use case is 2 person household, streaming Netflix, Neon YouTube, email and general surfing. No gaming. Have a number of IOT devices connected ie Solar, weather station, robot vacuum. Currently have 3 Ethernet connected devices ie Apple TV, Smart TV and desktop PC. Thanks in advance for any experiences or suggestions.