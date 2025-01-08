Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
paparata

33 posts

Geek


#318343 8-Jan-2025 16:39
Contract is up with current ISP and looking at Quic. Will need to purchase a router. Have looked at Quic support and they point you to PB Tech and Go Wireless but would be interested in others experiences with routers. My use case is 2 person household, streaming Netflix, Neon YouTube, email and general surfing. No gaming. Have a number of IOT devices connected ie Solar, weather station, robot vacuum. Currently have 3 Ethernet connected devices ie Apple TV, Smart TV and desktop PC. Thanks in advance for any experiences or suggestions.

Basil12
101 posts

Master Geek


  #3329314 8-Jan-2025 19:27
I moved from Skinny so am on the Spark Smart Modem V1 which works fine. They are often going cheap on Trade Me. 

 
 
 
 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329371 8-Jan-2025 20:35
I'm using a FritzBox that I picked up cheap off someone here.... think it was @michaelmurfy ?




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

MaxineN
Max
1707 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3329372 8-Jan-2025 20:43
You could use almost anything but Netcomm on IPoE/DHCP (they do route PPP gig just fine) due to not following the RFC1918 (I believe this is the faulting issue).

 

But as others said... you could use anything as long as it meets your needs now (unless you can't keep it due to rental agreements with your LSP).




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



nztim
3673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3329436 9-Jan-2025 08:40
you can provision Quic up with the same config as the LSP so it will just "keep going" when you move connection

 

That is the beauty you can chose PPPoE/IPoE Tagged/Untagged so all four flavors of LSP work




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

paparata

33 posts

Geek


  #3330263 11-Jan-2025 15:15
Thanks. I had the Orbi RBR350 provided by 2 degrees running at the time Quic provision started. As advised had VLAN set to 10. No other changes. Cutover was flawless and now on Quic. Have bought a Spark Smart  Modem 3 to replace the Orbi as it has to be returned. The Smart Modem 3 is installed and running now. Again a very easy process. The only thing I did is disable DHCP authentication in the Quic site, thus meaning authentication is via PPPoE. 

