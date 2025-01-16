Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsQuic900/400 plan but only around 100 Mbps up/down - Hamilton
I have a 900/400 plan and I just noticed that I am seeing only around 100Mbps up/down (121 Mbps with ookla speed test to be precise). Nothing has changed on my end. 

 

I'm using DHCP.

 

I'm sure the speeds were fine a couple of days back.. 

 

 

 

I've tried a power cycle of everything. The speed is uniform via ethernet or WiFi. There is nothing hogging the bandwidth. My routers graphs outbound/inbound bandwidth and it matches what I see on speedtest.

 

 

 

Anyone else seeing this issue? Or anyone from @quic has an answer?

 

 

 

Thanks

What router are you using?




Using a GWN7002 along with a GWN7664

Sounds like the router has negotiated 100Mbps with the ONT.

Try a different cable between the two. Or even just reseating the existing one but if that doesnt work then a different cable.

 

Or your router is negotiating 100Mbps on every port - which would be weird tbh.



nzkc:

 

Sounds like the router has negotiated 100Mbps with the ONT.

Try a different cable between the two. Or even just reseating the existing one but if that doesnt work then a different cable.

 

 

 

 

Will you get 121Mbps with a 100Mbps negotiated link? 

 

 

 

I also just saw around 160Mbps with fast.com

 

 

 

Will check the link though

nzkc:

 

Sounds like the router has negotiated 100Mbps with the ONT.

Try a different cable between the two. Or even just reseating the existing one but if that doesnt work then a different cable.

 

Or your router is negotiating 100Mbps on every port - which would be weird tbh.

 

 

 

Port Type

 

 

 

GE

 

 

 

 

 

Speed/Duplex

 

 

 

1000M Full Duplex

 

 

 

 

 

Flow Control Status

 

 

 

Auto Negotiation

 

 

 

Looks ok.. 

 

 

 

rdrrdr:

 

Will you get 121Mbps with a 100Mbps negotiated link? 

 

 

Depends exactly _how_ the speedtest servers calculate the throughput - so possibly "within the margins of error".

 

The other option is you've somehow been switched to a 100/100 plan (by your ISP or Chorus). Or the port on the ONT or Router is going faulty and can only negotiate to 100Mbps. Switching the cable will eliminate the cable and start to hint towards one of those.

 

The 121Mbps hints more to a throttling by Chorus/ISP to a 100/100 plan and allowing for overhead though.

rdrrdr:

 

I also just saw around 160Mbps with fast.com

 

 

Fast.com is a bit weird. If you go off to another tab you get weird results. E.g. from my 900/400 connection:

 



nzkc:

 

Depends exactly _how_ the speedtest servers calculate the throughput - so possibly "within the margins of error".

 

The other option is you've somehow been switched to a 100/100 plan (by your ISP or Chorus). Or the port on the ONT or Router is going faulty and can only negotiate to 100Mbps. Switching the cable will eliminate the cable and start to hint towards one of those.

 

The 121Mbps hints more to a throttling by Chorus/ISP to a 100/100 plan and allowing for overhead though.

 

 

 

 

I switched the cable. The router still says 1000M Full duplex and the speeds have not changed.

Time to contact your ISP (again). And let them know everything you've done to rule out it being on your side.

 

Be polite, but don't let them brush you aside with "its your end". Ask them to verify the plan, even suggest changing the ONT port to use if needed. Escallate to a manager if you need to.

Could it be an overloaded pop? 

 

It's slowly increased and I am now seeing around 400Mbps with no changes on my side.

Can confirm no faults on the network showing, or any hot links. :-)

 

If you've tried anything, feel free to pop through a problem report or fault through the portal and our team/the LFC can go from there. 👍




quic:

 

Can confirm no faults on the network showing, or any hot links. :-)

 

If you've tried anything, feel free to pop through a problem report or fault through the portal and our team/the LFC can go from there. 👍

 

 

 

 

I have submitted a problem report. It's now 650/540 (still not as good as it used to be). I haven't changed anything at my end.

If you're running DHCP untagged to your ONT, i'd suggest running an isolation test by plugging a laptop directly into the ONT and see what the performance is from that.

 

You may have to wait a while for the DHCP lease to expire each time you swap over though.




3l3m3nt:

 

If you're running DHCP untagged to your ONT, i'd suggest running an isolation test by plugging a laptop directly into the ONT and see what the performance is from that.

 

You may have to wait a while for the DHCP lease to expire each time you swap over though.

 

 

I'm running tagged.. but was testing with vlan10 on my laptop when I first got quic connected. Will try this after work today.

Just for arguments sake.. have you tried multiple end devices (e.g. not a single pc/laptop)

 

 




