I have a 900/400 plan and I just noticed that I am seeing only around 100Mbps up/down (121 Mbps with ookla speed test to be precise). Nothing has changed on my end.
I'm using DHCP.
I'm sure the speeds were fine a couple of days back..
I've tried a power cycle of everything. The speed is uniform via ethernet or WiFi. There is nothing hogging the bandwidth. My routers graphs outbound/inbound bandwidth and it matches what I see on speedtest.
Anyone else seeing this issue? Or anyone from @quic has an answer?
Thanks