Higher Latency to facebook recently?
prat33k

Master Geek


#318449 18-Jan-2025 20:32
Hello folks!

Earlier today I was looking at my smokeping to find anything out of the ordinary and run maintenance on my home devices. Surprisingly, I did find something off with Facebook. Can't understand if its an issue with Cloudflare DNS only or something on my IP address?

So, recently in the last 10 days chart, I am seeing a jump for icmp latency to facebook.com from usual 25-30 ms to over 250 currently.



I went digging and see this is happening on DNS where my Adguard is query Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 which is responding with their CDN in France? This seems to be only happening with Cloudflare DNS for me.


$ dig facebook.com @1.1.1.1 +short
157.240.0.35


$ ping facebook.com
PING facebook.com (157.240.0.35) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from edge-star-mini-shv-02-fra3.facebook.com (157.240.0.35): icmp_seq=1 ttl=41 time=277 ms
64 bytes from edge-star-mini-shv-02-fra3.facebook.com (157.240.0.35): icmp_seq=2 ttl=41 time=277 ms
64 bytes from edge-star-mini-shv-02-fra3.facebook.com (157.240.0.35): icmp_seq=3 ttl=41 time=277 ms
64 bytes from edge-star-mini-shv-02-fra3.facebook.com (157.240.0.35): icmp_seq=4 ttl=41 time=277 ms

However, when I query with Google DNS, I get a response with an IP which I presume is local to here.

$ dig facebook.com @8.8.8.8 +short
31.13.78.35

$ ping 31.13.78.35
PING 31.13.78.35 (31.13.78.35) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 31.13.78.35: icmp_seq=1 ttl=57 time=2.12 ms
64 bytes from 31.13.78.35: icmp_seq=2 ttl=57 time=1.60 ms

Now, from my bit of DNS and CDN understanding - the response is given by authoritative server by looking at the source IP of the requester? - which in this case would be a Cloudflare server IP that did the recursive lookup?

Similarly, I checked other IP addresses from meta - 

Using Cloudflare - I get a similar IP as that of facebook.com but ping response is massively different. This IP probably resides in AU somewhere

dig meta.com @1.1.1.1 +short
157.240.8.18

ping 157.240.8.18
PING 157.240.8.18 (157.240.8.18) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 157.240.8.18: icmp_seq=1 ttl=57 time=33.8 ms
64 bytes from 157.240.8.18: icmp_seq=2 ttl=57 time=26.7 ms
64 bytes from 157.240.8.18: icmp_seq=3 ttl=57 time=27.1 ms

When doing this using Google DNS:

dig meta.com @8.8.8.8 +short
31.13.78.3

ping 31.13.78.3
PING 31.13.78.3 (31.13.78.3) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 31.13.78.3: icmp_seq=1 ttl=57 time=1.86 ms
64 bytes from 31.13.78.3: icmp_seq=2 ttl=57 time=1.77 ms
64 bytes from 31.13.78.3: icmp_seq=3 ttl=57 time=3.31 ms

Other similar tests for instagram are same to that of meta.com as above.

Keen to understand what in the internet wizardry could be happening here?
Could it be routing of that particular IP by Facebook being advertised from France or is it Cloudflare just going bonkers somehow?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333063 18-Jan-2025 21:01
Not seeing it here: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=InternetHosts.Facebookv4 

 

I would say it’s being caused by Cloudflare DNS. With many CDN’s it’s dependant on your DNS.

 

Quic’s DNS servers are:

 

Primary: 103.250.90.8 / 2407:8b00:f101:10::10
Secondary: 202.179.141.8 / 2407:8b00:f102:10::10




Kodiack
Ultimate Geek


  #3333081 18-Jan-2025 22:21
I just set up SmokePing this afternoon and noticed similar behaviour on 2degrees. I thought I'd do some quick searching, and funnily enough stumbled across this brand new thread from Google.

My testing shows that it seems to be caused by Cloudflare DNS, and the IPs that get resolved don't seem to be consistent. Google DNS looks to be more consistent, and seems to be returning IPs with local POPs.

 

These SmokeTest results are entirely from Cloudflare DNS, however.

 

prat33k

Master Geek


  #3333104 19-Jan-2025 02:27
Kodiack:

 

I just set up SmokePing this afternoon and noticed similar behaviour on 2degrees. I thought I'd do some quick searching, and funnily enough stumbled across this brand new thread from Google.

 



Lol also thanks for confirming im not the only one.

 

 

 

I changed my DNS to Google and Quic now and ping seems to have come down to 25 ms now.. But it still makes me wonder - where is this coming from? Cloudflare has a misconfig in their DNS or caching some old query of sort?

I did a dig +trace as well and it does resolve to the IP that was reported by google DNS.



prat33k

Master Geek


  #3333105 19-Jan-2025 02:39
Ah well, I guess cloudflare is resolving to 2 different IPs. 

157.240.0.35 to Europe 
and 157.240.8.35 in Aus

 

 

So depending on whichever result you get the response time can vary vastly.. explaining the variable jumps in my smokeping..

On the other hand, google still resolves to the different IP still

 

Kodiack
Ultimate Geek


  #3333165 19-Jan-2025 12:03
I've noticed that this also seems to be affecting Akamai with Cloudflare DNS.

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333169 19-Jan-2025 12:12
@Kodiack yeah Akamai is one of those offenders where you really have to use the ISP’s DNS servers to have the best connection to them. 




Kodiack
Ultimate Geek


  #3333171 19-Jan-2025 12:19
michaelmurfy:

 

@Kodiack yeah Akamai is one of those offenders where you really have to use the ISP’s DNS servers to have the best connection to them. 

 

 

Yep. I'm thinking I should switch back to ISP DNS. I stubbornly do like DoH though, mostly for no good reason. Unencrypted traffic just feels wrong these days hahaha.

 

It'd be interesting if there was an ISP that did DoH with their DNS server.



Goosey
Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3333179 19-Jan-2025 13:14
People moving back to FB with the threat of the tiktok ban?

Kodiack
Ultimate Geek


  #3333180 19-Jan-2025 13:16
Naw. I don't use TikTok at all, and only use Facebook/Messenger for messaging with family back in the US.


I was more interested in the Akamai results, if anything. Either way, setting up SmokePing has been a fun little weekend project to identify wonky stuff.

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #3333183 19-Jan-2025 13:26
michaelmurfy:

 

@Kodiack yeah Akamai is one of those offenders where you really have to use the ISP’s DNS servers to have the best connection to them. 

 

 

Akamai and Cloudflare DNS is less than optimal. Apple updates/purchases will often pick a CDN that's too far away.

Kodiack
Ultimate Geek


  #3333185 19-Jan-2025 13:29
RunningMan:

 

Akamai and Cloudflare DNS is less than optimal. Apple updates/purchases will often pick a CDN that's too far away.

 

 

Ooh, that would explain why app updates sometimes seem really quick, while other times they'll crawl.

 

Cloudflare DNS used to be way spottier for me a few years ago, but the stuff I used most frequently didn't seem to be having any major issues recently. SmokePing helped me realise that some sites/services were still suboptimal though, and there's probably some general behaviour that I didn't put much thought into, like those Apple app updates.

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #3333187 19-Jan-2025 14:00
I think the underlying issue is that Cloudflare DNS does not pass EDNS info about the client location to the authoritative server which can result in a CDN node closer to the DNS server than the client being the one that responds.

michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333245 19-Jan-2025 14:46
Kodiack: It'd be interesting if there was an ISP that did DoH with their DNS server.

 

I sort of asked about it before, but I'll log a feature request in Quic's discord for their consideration. They're pretty open to feedback.




idanoo
Wannabe Geek

Trusted

  #3333309 19-Jan-2025 21:32
michaelmurfy:

 

Not seeing it here: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=InternetHosts.Facebookv4 

 

I would say it’s being caused by Cloudflare DNS. With many CDN’s it’s dependant on your DNS.

 

Quic’s DNS servers are:

 

Primary: 103.250.90.8 / 2407:8b00:f101:10::10
Secondary: 202.179.141.8 / 2407:8b00:f102:10::10

 



Just confirmed this too. Swapped between Cloudflare/Quic DNS and the spikes stopped jumping as high.

 




