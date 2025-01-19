Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
JinMao

38 posts

Geek


#318451 19-Jan-2025 00:41
Hello, everyone.

 

Just noticed that somehow I lost IPv6 connection with my Mikrotik VM (currently with latest stable 7.17) , which was working fine most of last year(I think).

 

Trying to understand what happened and caused the issue.

 

IPv4 is working fine.

 

Checked v6 connections.

 

It seems that connections within the LAN is fine:

 

 

But Mikrotik seems to have trouble getting a valid server?

 

 

while the DHCPv6 client status is bound:

 

 

I tried to revert the VM's snapshot back to March last year, when I can confirm that IPv6 was working by then with RouterOS 7.14.1 and pretty much the same settings. But it is experiencing the same issue now.

 

Also tried disabling related IPv6 firewall rules. Problem still persists.

 

If someone is experiencing/experienced the same issue. Please help. 

 

Thanks in advance.

 

-------------------------

 

Forgot to mention, connection is using IPoE.

michaelmurfy
meow
13163 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333102 19-Jan-2025 01:12
It's been posted in the Discord (you can join up from the Quic portal) but there is a current bug with one of the BNG's of which you're likely on:

 

 

It may correct itself again but the maintenance coming up soon will fix this properly: https://status.quic.nz/issues/6786f0014a0ebd7246bc1274

 

Don't adjust anything on your router. It's not you. Connections on the other BNG's are working fine with IPv6 so it is only some customers affected.




RunningMan
8842 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333119 19-Jan-2025 08:32
JinMao: [snip]Just noticed that somehow I lost IPv6 connection with my Mikrotik VM (currently with latest stable 7.17)

 

michaelmurfy: [snip]Don't adjust anything on your router. It's not you.

 

On the contrary, it's possibly this. Double check you are not fighting 2 issues at once (i.e. you're not on the affected BNG) but ROS 7.17 has made some wholesale changes to IPv6 and there are other reports of it breaking. The release version has only been out about 2 days, but if you go back through the RC versions, issues were popping up.

 

I haven't gone through the details yet, but recall MikroTik were changing the way they did some IPv6 stuff which may mean a reconfigure.

RunningMan
8842 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333120 19-Jan-2025 08:36
Changelog:

 

*) dhcpv4/v6-server - added address-list parameter to which address will be added if the lease is bound;
*) dhcpv6-client - added prefix-address-list parameter;
*) dhcpv6-client - improved system stability when DHCPv6 client is enabled on non-existing interface;
*) dhcpv6-client - log message when response with invalid transaction-id received;
*) dhcpv6-client/server - added support for DHCPv6 reconfigure messages;
*) dhcpv6-server - added IPv6 address delegation support;
*) dhcpv6-server - do not require "prefix-pool" to be specified;
*) dhcpv6-server - fixed DHCPv6 server "address-pool" property showing in command line as "unknown" when real value is "static-only";
*) dhcpv6-server - improved system stability when removing actively used DHCPv6 server;
*) dhcpv6-server - include all existing prefixes (with lifetime 0) in renew reply and new prefix if RADIUS returns different prefix;
*) dhcpv6-server - properly display "static-pool" value in server print output for "prefix-pool" argument;




KiwiSurfer
1387 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333122 19-Jan-2025 08:51
Same here, on BNG1-AKL1 and no IPv6 using my EdgeRouter.

Behodar
10303 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333123 19-Jan-2025 09:11
And working fine here on BNG1-AKL2, which corroborates the theory above.

 

Is Quic actually aware? Because https://status.quic.nz says "operating normally" and the scheduled maintenance doesn't mention IPv6 at all, or indicate that anything is currently broken.

michaelmurfy
meow
13163 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333157 19-Jan-2025 11:39
@Behodar yes, there’s a troubleshooting thread in their Discord. It’s being caused by a published vendor bug.

 

RouterOS 7.17 IPv6 is otherwise fine with everyone else outside of that BNG. 




JinMao

38 posts

Geek


  #3333242 19-Jan-2025 14:41
Thanks for all the help and information.

 

I think it might be safer for me to wait until the maintenance is done.

 

It is very likely that I am on the affected BNG.



michaelmurfy
meow
13163 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333247 19-Jan-2025 14:53
JinMao: It is very likely that I am on the affected BNG.

 

Doing a trace to the IP address you're posting from it indeed looks like you're on bng1-akl1.vetta.net so will be affected. It's worth jumping onto their Discord too and adding to the troubleshooting post.




RunningMan
8842 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333249 19-Jan-2025 14:57
@JinMao you can log on to the Quic Account Portal and look at the payload for the current session under Connection Information. You can see the BNG there.

Behodar
10303 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333254 19-Jan-2025 15:03
You can also traceroute e.g. 1.1.1.1 and look at the first hop outside your network.

quic
233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333296 19-Jan-2025 19:34
Hey team,

 

Apologies for the inconvenience here. You're all resident experts though as you've hit the nail on the head!

 

We are currently fighting a temperamental issue solely with bng1-akl1 and IPv6 connectivity. There's a lot of technical background info here, however rest assured that we are fully aware of the issue.

 

This solely relates to some customers on bng1-akl1, and is not currently impacting customers on other BNG's either in Auckland, or elsewhere in the country. This also does not impact IPv4 connectivity.

 

The required changes to fully resolve this will be completed as part of our upcoming maintenance window.




JinMao

38 posts

Geek


  #3333299 19-Jan-2025 19:57
Behodar:

 

You can also traceroute e.g. 1.1.1.1 and look at the first hop outside your network.

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah, I can confirm that I am connecting to BGN1.

ANglEAUT
2273 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3334603 23-Jan-2025 06:30
@quic - Is this resolved now?




quic
233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3334626 23-Jan-2025 08:57
ANglEAUT:

 

@quic - Is this resolved now?

 


Certainly should be after this mornings maintenance. 🙂

If not, please submit a problem report through the portal.




JinMao

38 posts

Geek


  #3335458 24-Jan-2025 23:16
quic:

 

ANglEAUT:

 

@quic - Is this resolved now?

 


Certainly should be after this mornings maintenance. 🙂

If not, please submit a problem report through the portal.

 

 

I think IPv6 came back before the planned maintenance. And keeps working after that.

 

Thanks for all the help!!

