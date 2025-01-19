Hello, everyone.

Just noticed that somehow I lost IPv6 connection with my Mikrotik VM (currently with latest stable 7.17) , which was working fine most of last year(I think).

Trying to understand what happened and caused the issue.

IPv4 is working fine.

Checked v6 connections.

It seems that connections within the LAN is fine:

But Mikrotik seems to have trouble getting a valid server?

while the DHCPv6 client status is bound:

I tried to revert the VM's snapshot back to March last year, when I can confirm that IPv6 was working by then with RouterOS 7.14.1 and pretty much the same settings. But it is experiencing the same issue now.

Also tried disabling related IPv6 firewall rules. Problem still persists.

If someone is experiencing/experienced the same issue. Please help.

Thanks in advance.

-------------------------

Forgot to mention, connection is using IPoE.