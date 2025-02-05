My connection is down after the overnight Wellington maintenance.
Have rebooted ont and router, won't pull DHCP.
Anyone else?
Try turning off your router and ONT for a full 10 minutes before powering back on and see if that helps.
Yes, same situation here.
EDIT: tried the above suggestion and an extended ONT power cycle got us back online. Sometimes this feels like witchcraft.
An extended Power off got me back online as well.
Think we need to amend the "have you turned it off and on again" rule to "have you turned it off for at least 10mins" :)
