ForumsQuicDown after Maintenance
#318626 5-Feb-2025 07:20
My connection is down after the overnight Wellington maintenance. 

 

 

 

Have rebooted ont and router, won't pull DHCP.

 

 

 

Anyone else?








  #3339391 5-Feb-2025 07:32
Try turning off your router and ONT for a full 10 minutes before powering back on and see if that helps. 




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

  #3339401 5-Feb-2025 08:36
Yes, same situation here.

 

 

 

EDIT: tried the above suggestion and an extended ONT power cycle got us back online. Sometimes this feels like witchcraft.

  #3339406 5-Feb-2025 08:42
An extended Power off got me back online as well.










  #3339464 5-Feb-2025 09:21
Think we need to amend the "have you turned it off and on again" rule to "have you turned it off for at least 10mins" :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

