Hi all,

I'm looking at moving to Quic from my legacy 2degrees (from snap days) account, where I have a static IP, and an additional /29 routed public ips.

Looking at the quic website, it says they offer up to /28 additional ips, but I can't find any more info about this.

Is anyone doing this? Can they give me any indication of costs? Is it an additional routed block like I've got today with 2degrees?

Quic looks like the ideal ISP for me (geek at heart) but just wanted to check these last bits out.

Oh and bonus question, does anyone know if they can deliver a circuit over the second ONT port of I wanted to test them out side by side with my existing connection? (I've had weird IPv6 routing issues in the past with 2degrees)