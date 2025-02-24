Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums › Quic › Looking at moving to quic, but want a /29 public ips
HiTM4N

#318818 24-Feb-2025 07:13
Hi all, 

 

I'm looking at moving to Quic from my legacy 2degrees (from snap days) account, where I have a static IP, and an additional /29 routed public ips. 

 

Looking at the quic website, it says they offer up to /28 additional ips, but I can't find any more info about this. 

 

Is anyone doing this? Can they give me any indication of costs? Is it an additional routed block like I've got today with 2degrees?

 

 

 

Quic looks like the ideal ISP for me (geek at heart) but just wanted to check these last bits out.

 

 

 

Oh and bonus question, does anyone know if they can deliver a circuit over the second ONT port of I wanted to test them out side by side with my existing connection? (I've had weird IPv6 routing issues in the past with 2degrees)




evilonenz
/dev/urandom
  #3346205 24-Feb-2025 07:17
While I don't personally have a subnet myself, I know of a few others who do, and can confirm that they are routed. A /29 is $40.00 per month.

 

They can absolutely liven you up on a second ONT port, they have these options available to you in their signup form :)

 




Shindig
  #3346206 24-Feb-2025 07:21
Just gone through a port 2 activation with QUIC. 

 

All nice and easy, no issues. 




