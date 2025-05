I want to switch from my 1G 2 degrees fibre to Quic 2G hyperfibre but the Quic web page shows it's not available at my address. I assume since I have fibre with 2 degrees and 2 degrees also show hyperfibre available at my address then Quic can provide hyperfibre?

Is there anything in particular that I should factor in when switching from regular fibre to hyperfibre? I know I will need a new ONT but I assume this gets delivered? I'm currently using a Mikrotik RB5009 which should be sufficient.