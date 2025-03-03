Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
bartong

#318899 3-Mar-2025 11:02
Hey guys, pretty much what it says in the title. FWIW I am in Christchurch with Enable LFC.  Kitchen reno being done and want to relocate the fibre ITP to a comms cabinet from it's current home on an open wall.

 

Enable don't appear to offer this directly so assume I have to request via ISP (Quic) but the Quic "Lodge Fault" option asks many 'mandatory' questions which are irrelevant for such a request - so I want to ensure I'm doing this right and don't end up in some sort of ticket request loop-hell. ;-)

 

Thanks!

saf

saf
  #3349532 3-Mar-2025 11:06
Pop a "problem report" through the Support tab in the portal. :-)

 

While it's not a problem, it'll open a ticket for the team to dig into and communicate with you.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

bartong

  #3349547 3-Mar-2025 11:48
Thanks I'll give that a go!

bartong

#3349907 4-Mar-2025 11:32
Thanks @saf that did work. Although I will say "Yikes!" $299+GST ! 😭



wellygary
  #3349917 4-Mar-2025 11:50
bartong:

 

Thanks @saf that did work. Although I will say "Yikes!" $299+GST ! 😭

 

 

Grab it with both hands and run with it, Chorus' website says it should be $332+GST. 

 

 

 

"Moving your fibre box (ONT)
If the location of your fibre box (optical network terminal) is inconvenient and needs to be moved during a renovation, we can make sure this is done safely and without damaging the device.

 

The exact position of where you require this to be relocated, can be discussed on site with the technician.

 

Fixed price for this work: $331.97 excluding GST."

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/services/moving-network-equipment/inside-boundary-relocations

 

 

 

 

 

 

nztim
  #3349919 4-Mar-2025 11:57
bartong:

 

Thanks @saf that did work. Although I will say "Yikes!" $299+GST ! 😭

 

 

No government subsidy to relocate the ONT so that will be at Market rates $120+GST per hour + Materials

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

