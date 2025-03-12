Hi guys, I moved to Quic yesterday. All seemed to work fine until I noticed 2 things this morning - I couldn't browse www.slingshot.co.nz to cancel my fibre or connect to my work vpn.

I started troubleshooting using tracert from my ip (118.67.199.22) and all failed after as9790.akl.ix.nz:

To my vpn (domain name ommited):

Tracing route to [103.41.xxx.xxx]

over a maximum of 30 hops:



1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms TUF-AX3000_V2-59A0 [192.168.86.1]

2 4 ms 4 ms 4 ms bng1-akl2.vetta.net [103.243.102.38]

3 4 ms 3 ms 3 ms 103-243-102-212.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.212]

4 4 ms 4 ms 4 ms as9790.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.79]

5 * * * Request timed out.

6 * * * Request timed out.

7 * * * Request timed out.

8 * * * Request timed out.

9 * * * Request timed out.

10 * * * Request timed out.

11 * * * Request timed out.

To www.slingshot.co.nz

Tracing route to www.slingshot.co.nz [60.234.0.119]

over a maximum of 30 hops:



1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms TUF-AX3000_V2-59A0 [192.168.86.1]

2 3 ms 3 ms 3 ms bng1-akl2.vetta.net [103.243.102.38]

3 3 ms 3 ms 3 ms 103-243-102-212.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.212]

4 3 ms 3 ms 3 ms as9790.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.79]

5 * * * Request timed out.

6 * * * Request timed out.

7 * * * Request timed out.

On the other hand, if the route doesn't go through as9790.akl.ix.nz it'll be fine. Below is an example to spark.

tracert www.spark.co.nz



Tracing route to www.spark.co.nz [66.22.91.48]

over a maximum of 30 hops:



1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms TUF-AX3000_V2-59A0 [192.168.86.1]

2 4 ms 4 ms 3 ms bng1-akl2.vetta.net [103.243.102.38]

3 4 ms 3 ms 3 ms 103-243-102-212.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.212]

4 4 ms 3 ms 4 ms 103-243-102-210.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.210]

5 * * * Request timed out.

6 6 ms 6 ms 6 ms ae9-174.tkcr5.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.236.37]

7 21 ms 7 ms 7 ms 203.96.67.202

8 * * * Request timed out.

9 * * * Request timed out.

10 * * * Request timed out.

11 6 ms 7 ms 7 ms 66.22.91.48

Because I couldn't work from home I went to the office in the afternoon. I did a test from our office to my home and it failed too.

tracert 118.67.196.222

Tracing route to 118.67.196.222

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms ****************

2 2 ms 1 ms 1 ms tengigabitethernet0-2-0-17.aktnz-rt1.fx.net.nz [131.203.226.81]

3 10 ms 10 ms 10 ms as9790.wlg.ix.nz [103.94.95.5]

4 10 ms 10 ms 10 ms as64073.wlg.ix.nz [103.94.95.23]

5 14 ms 14 ms 14 ms as64073.chc.ix.nz [103.94.93.2]

6 14 ms 15 ms 14 ms bng1-chc2.vetta.net [14.102.98.75]

7 bng1-chc2.vetta.net [14.102.98.75] reports: Destination host unreachable.

The network guy at work told me our firewall recieved the tcp syn rerequest to the portal but I apparently didnt get any tcp syn-ack, which explains why the tcp restranmission inthe packet capture.

What makes even more interesting is another colleage who uses Quic at home dont have any routing problem. Below is the tracert result from our office too.

tracert 118.67.199.22

Tracing route to 118.67.199.22

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 1 ms <1 ms <1 ms ************

2 1 ms 1 ms <1 ms tengigabitethernet0-2-0-17.aktnz-rt1.fx.net.nz [131.203.226.81]

3 11 ms 10 ms 10 ms as9790.wlg.ix.nz [103.94.95.5]

4 10 ms 9 ms 9 ms as64073.wlg.ix.nz [103.94.95.23]

5 12 ms 11 ms 11 ms as64073.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.132]

6 12 ms 12 ms 12 ms 103-243-102-213.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.213]

7 15 ms 15 ms 15 ms home.cybercinch.nz [118.67.199.22]

In comparision, the routing to 2 hamilton users went complete differently after node 4 - to mine it went to as64073.chc.ix.nz then lost but to my colleges went to as64073.akl.ix.nz and succeeded.

It's important to me to be able to work from home hence it's a critical issue to me.

The above information has been reported to Quic but I'd like to hear your opinions here too, thanks.