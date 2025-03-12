Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Routing problem to a new Hamilton user?

#319004 12-Mar-2025 15:41
Hi guys, I moved to Quic yesterday.  All seemed to work fine until I noticed 2 things this morning -  I couldn't browse www.slingshot.co.nz to cancel my fibre or connect to my work vpn.   

 

I started troubleshooting using tracert from my ip (118.67.199.22) and all failed after as9790.akl.ix.nz:

 

To my vpn (domain name ommited):

 

 

 

  • Tracing route to [103.41.xxx.xxx]
    over a maximum of 30 hops:

      1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  TUF-AX3000_V2-59A0 [192.168.86.1]
      2     4 ms     4 ms     4 ms  bng1-akl2.vetta.net [103.243.102.38]
      3     4 ms     3 ms     3 ms  103-243-102-212.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.212]
      4     4 ms     4 ms     4 ms  as9790.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.79]
      5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
      6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
      7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
      8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
      9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
     10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
     11     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

 

 

To www.slingshot.co.nz

 

 

 

  • Tracing route to www.slingshot.co.nz [60.234.0.119]
    over a maximum of 30 hops:

      1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  TUF-AX3000_V2-59A0 [192.168.86.1]
      2     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  bng1-akl2.vetta.net [103.243.102.38]
      3     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  103-243-102-212.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.212]
      4     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  as9790.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.79]
      5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
      6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
      7     *        *        *     Request timed out.

On the other hand, if the route doesn't go through as9790.akl.ix.nz it'll be fine. Below is an example to spark.  

 

  • tracert www.spark.co.nz

    Tracing route to www.spark.co.nz [66.22.91.48]
    over a maximum of 30 hops:

      1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  TUF-AX3000_V2-59A0 [192.168.86.1]
      2     4 ms     4 ms     3 ms  bng1-akl2.vetta.net [103.243.102.38]
      3     4 ms     3 ms     3 ms  103-243-102-212.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.212]
      4     4 ms     3 ms     4 ms  103-243-102-210.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.210]
      5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
      6     6 ms     6 ms     6 ms  ae9-174.tkcr5.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.236.37]
      7    21 ms     7 ms     7 ms  203.96.67.202
      8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
      9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
     10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
     11     6 ms     7 ms     7 ms  66.22.91.48

 

 

 

 

Because I couldn't work from home I went to the office in the afternoon.  I did a test from our office to my home and it failed too.

 

  • tracert 118.67.196.222
  • Tracing route to 118.67.196.222
    over a maximum of 30 hops:
  •   1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  ****************
      2     2 ms     1 ms     1 ms  tengigabitethernet0-2-0-17.aktnz-rt1.fx.net.nz [131.203.226.81]
      3    10 ms    10 ms    10 ms  as9790.wlg.ix.nz [103.94.95.5]
      4    10 ms    10 ms    10 ms  as64073.wlg.ix.nz [103.94.95.23]
      5    14 ms    14 ms    14 ms  as64073.chc.ix.nz [103.94.93.2]
      6    14 ms    15 ms    14 ms  bng1-chc2.vetta.net [14.102.98.75]
      7  bng1-chc2.vetta.net [14.102.98.75]  reports: Destination host unreachable.

The network guy at work told me our firewall recieved the tcp syn rerequest to the portal but I apparently didnt get any tcp syn-ack, which explains why the tcp restranmission inthe packet capture.

 

 

What makes even more interesting is another colleage who uses Quic at home dont have any routing problem. Below is the tracert result from our office too.

 

tracert 118.67.199.22

 

Tracing route to 118.67.199.22
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  ************
  2     1 ms     1 ms    <1 ms  tengigabitethernet0-2-0-17.aktnz-rt1.fx.net.nz [131.203.226.81]
  3    11 ms    10 ms    10 ms  as9790.wlg.ix.nz [103.94.95.5]
  4    10 ms     9 ms     9 ms  as64073.wlg.ix.nz [103.94.95.23]
  5    12 ms    11 ms    11 ms  as64073.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.132]
  6    12 ms    12 ms    12 ms  103-243-102-213.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.213]
  7    15 ms    15 ms    15 ms  home.cybercinch.nz [118.67.199.22]

 

 

 

In comparision, the routing to 2 hamilton users went complete differently after node 4 - to mine it went to as64073.chc.ix.nz then lost but to my colleges went to as64073.akl.ix.nz and succeeded.

 

It's important to me to be able to work from home hence it's a critical issue to me. 

 

 

 

The above information has been reported to Quic but I'd like to hear your opinions here too, thanks.

 

 

  #3353250 12-Mar-2025 16:35
Same results when tracing to www.slingshot.co.nz here, but I can open the site in my browser without issues.

 

traceroute to www.slingshot.co.nz (60.234.0.119), 64 hops max, 40 byte packets
1  10.0.1.1 (10.0.1.1)  0.872 ms  0.474 ms  0.334 ms
 2  bng1-akl2.vetta.net (103.243.102.38)  10.262 ms  10.253 ms  10.230 ms
 3  103-243-102-212.rdns.vetta.net (103.243.102.212)  11.084 ms  10.303 ms  10.404 ms
 4  as9790.akl.ix.nz (43.243.21.79)  12.515 ms  11.168 ms  11.728 ms
 5  * * *

 

Hopefully this will help.

 
 
 
 

  #3353251 12-Mar-2025 16:40
Looks to me like your IP has also been assigned to another customer in Chch.

 

 

  #3353330 12-Mar-2025 23:02
They apparently fixed it for me. Now I can work from home ! Thanks heaps.

 

 

 

C:\Users\neoca>tracert www.slingshot.co.nz

 

Tracing route to www.slingshot.co.nz [60.234.0.119]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  TUF-AX3000_V2-59A0 [192.168.86.1]
  2     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  bng1-akl2.vetta.net [103.243.102.38]
  3     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  103-243-102-212.rdns.vetta.net [103.243.102.212]
  4     4 ms     4 ms     4 ms  as9790.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.79]
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7    20 ms    20 ms    20 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.1.126]
  8    21 ms    23 ms    19 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.0.119]



  #3353353 13-Mar-2025 08:10
My provisioning went wrong too. It seems to be a bit of a manual process and therefore a point of failure :(

  #3353459 13-Mar-2025 13:01
Quic being smashed with unprecedented growth recently. All things considered they're handling it pretty well, with the odd glitch here and there.

 

They do have automation in their provisioning now, but that's only a recent thing - maybe last couple of weeks?




