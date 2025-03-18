I have a 2Gbps internet with Quic, but it has gone down to around 900Mbps in the past few months.
This is a screenshot of a speed test made in November from my mobile phone:
This is a speed test from the router (which is connected to the ONT) directly to the internet today:
Nothing changed on my end - no firmware updates nor new features enabled (i.e. firewall, QoS). So I need Quic's help to troubleshoot this better, but they haven't replied to my emails.
I have 2x TP-Link BE85. ONT is connected directly to one of them via a 2.5G Ethernet port.
What I've done so far:
- rebooted routers, ONT
- speed test directly from the Router
Please, if anyone from Quic here can help, that would be much appreciated. Thanks!