Slower internet than previously - Need help from Quic
sud0

#319061 18-Mar-2025 21:52
I have a 2Gbps internet with Quic, but it has gone down to around 900Mbps in the past few months.

 

 

 

This is a screenshot of a speed test made in November from my mobile phone:

 

 

 

 

This is a speed test from the router (which is connected to the ONT) directly to the internet today:

 

 

 

 

Nothing changed on my end - no firmware updates nor new features enabled (i.e. firewall, QoS). So I need Quic's help to troubleshoot this better, but they haven't replied to my emails.

 

 

 

I have 2x TP-Link BE85. ONT is connected directly to one of them via a 2.5G Ethernet port.

 

 

 

What I've done so far:

 

  • rebooted routers, ONT
  • speed test directly from the Router

 

 

Please, if anyone from Quic here can help, that would be much appreciated. Thanks!




Lucas

 

lpossamai.me

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3355018 18-Mar-2025 22:23
Are you sure about the QOS? I had a TV that was previously used for testing QOS and the feature was since turned off. When I put that TV back in the network months later, the feature turned itself on again (possibly a bug). It took me hours to find the problem because I assumed QOS was off - it was not.

 

Have you tried changing the ethernet cable between ONT and router to ensure it's not a faulty cable?




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3355026 19-Mar-2025 01:16
Log a Troubleshooting thread on their Discord seeing you're on there.

 

But to me, that looks like you've got a Gigabit link somewhere. Quic are a self service ISP so this initial troubleshooting needs to be done by you. Afraid the only time that Quic will investigate is if you log a fault and I wouldn't actually recommend doing that.

 

As another part of troubleshooting if you've got a device with a 2.5Gbit Ethernet port plug this into your ONT and do a Speedtest from that.




sud0

  #3355064 19-Mar-2025 10:10
michaelmurfy:

 

Log a Troubleshooting thread on their Discord seeing you're on there.

 

 

 

 

Oh yeah! Forgot about the Discord server. Will do that now.

 

 

 

I don't have a 2.5G device that I can plug directly to the ONT no. I double checked QoS and it is disabled in my router.




Lucas

 

lpossamai.me



3l3m3nt
  #3355479 20-Mar-2025 09:26
I'd 100% think it's a 1Gbps link somewhere and/or an autonegotiation issue between your CPE and whatever else you're running behind it. Did you have much success with the discord community?




sud0

  #3355625 20-Mar-2025 14:27
Hi guys.

 

 

 

Yep, it's now fixed. I changed the cable and also have reset the routers. Not sure which one fixed it, but it's back at full speed now! :D

 

 

 




Lucas

 

lpossamai.me

