Lag in Warcraft 2025-03-27
Behodar

10452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319148 27-Mar-2025 16:39
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure whether this is a Quic issue or a Blizzard issue, but figured I'd start here.

 

I normally sit at around 150 ms to WoW (Wild Growth SOD server). This morning I logged in before work, and the ping was in the high 200s and the game was noticeably laggy. I saw that Quic had known issues so I didn't worry too much.

 

I got home a little while ago and saw that Quic reckoned the problem was fixed, so I opened up the game... and it's still sitting around 285 ms and not running well.

 

Blizzard seems to have deleted the official list of IP addresses but Wowpedia reckons that 12.129.209.68 and 137.221.105.2 are the addresses to test. Both of those yield a normal ~150 ms when doing a traceroute, and the latter is giving consistent pings (the other address doesn't respond to pings). Pings to BNG1-AKL2 are a normal 10-11 ms.

 

Any ideas whether this is a Quic problem or a Blizzard one?

 1 | 2
MaxineN
Max
1764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3357907 27-Mar-2025 16:52
There was maintenance over night and some minor work done on a faulty element. There was also some other work to fix another WoW issue but for Sydney as it was taking the scenic route.

 

137.221.105.2 actually gets an end point and I can see it's going via 1299 (I and many have very very opinionated feelings about 1299).

 

The former is via cogent.

 

Need an actual game IP to test, but also the game could determine latency in a lot of ways.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



Behodar

10452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358084 28-Mar-2025 07:25
I wasn't home last night and I was hoping this would resolve itself overnight, but no such luck :(

 

I'm at a bit of a loss as to what I can do, if anything. The server I play on isn't listed on the page linked above, and while netstat (which I'm not familiar with) claims to see a bunch of connections to "6.122.117.34.bc..https", whois tells me that that IP address is registered to the US Army?!

irpegg
140 posts

Master Geek


  #3358093 28-Mar-2025 09:01
158.115.197.101:3724 is one of the IP's for the Sydney server im on at the moment



SimplePotato
21 posts

Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband

  #3358184 28-Mar-2025 10:33
Can pass it along to the team, really need a testable location (ip) to troubleshoot it. Assuming this is a US/Asia realm rather than AU?

What is the realm name?




Views and comments are my own unless otherwise stated.

Behodar

10452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358189 28-Mar-2025 10:59
Yep, it's a US realm, Wild Growth. Unfortunately most players jumped ship from the AU realms a while ago and my guild was one of them.

 

I'm not sure how to get an IP address out of it, other than my fumbling around with netstat.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13735 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358226 28-Mar-2025 13:41
Try joining the game on the realm, and ask in the general chat - someone may know.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

Behodar

10452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358264 28-Mar-2025 16:30
Nothing useful from chat, but after doing some reading about netstat I've found 137.221.105.232, which appears to be from the correct range so I'm going to assume that that's it. Pings to it sit around 150 ms, which is about what I usually get when playing the game. Could this indicate that the reverse path is the problem? Blizzard used to have a tool called Looking Glass for troubleshooting this sort of thing, but they've got rid of it :(

 

--- 137.221.105.232 ping statistics ---
55 packets transmitted, 55 packets received, 0.0% packet loss
round-trip min/avg/max/stddev = 150.781/151.483/155.555/0.836 ms

 
 
 
 

saf

saf
153 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3358366 28-Mar-2025 21:52
I've just performed a RIPE Atlas measurement from 100 probes in New Zealand, which is giving a mean RTT of 154ms to 137.221.105.232, lowest 131ms and highest 231ms.

 

Given fluctuations dependent on actual location around the country, I'd say the ~150ms you're seeing is expected for New Zealand currently.

 

Measurement results: https://atlas.ripe.net/measurements/94233119/results




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

Behodar

10452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358367 28-Mar-2025 21:56
To clarify, 150 is about normal. The problem is that I've been sitting around 280-300 for the past couple of days (in fact it's gone up to 332 at the moment). While my pings to the IP address look normal (~150), the in-game reported ping is much higher and the game is noticeably laggy.

michaelmurfy
meow
13221 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358376 28-Mar-2025 23:51
@behodar I’m seeing ~150ms on the other Vetta tests there. If you’re at 300ms there may be something up on your end. You using WiFi?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Behodar

10452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358399 29-Mar-2025 08:36
Nope, Ethernet. I would have thought I'd be noticing more oddities if the problem was at this end, e.g. pings to other services look fine, and the old AU WoW server is fine. I also tried a different US server (Dreamscythe) and it's exhibiting the same problem.

 

I've just tested on a different computer and it's doing the same thing. I've changed nothing in my network configuration (it was working fine one day, I went to sleep, then it was laggy).

 

Does anyone in this thread have the game client?

 

I'm going to log a support ticket with Blizzard and see what happens. [Edit: Done]

Behodar

10452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358501 29-Mar-2025 10:32
Blizzard has come back with this:

 

"I can confirm that we’ve received a few similar reports over the past couple of days from players in your region, so you’re not alone in seeing this change. While we don’t have confirmed service issues on our end at this time, situations like this may point to temporary network congestion or routing challenges that can affect certain regions or ISPs."

 

The rest of the message is basically "be patient", so hopefully it'll get sorted out soonish. It looks like it's not a Quic issue specifically, but thanks to everyone who's helped :)

 

PS. Something I should have said earlier: the rest of my guild (~20 players, mostly in NZ) is not having this issue, but I think I'm the only one on Quic.

Behodar

10452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360597 4-Apr-2025 11:42
This is still an issue as of this morning. I contacted Blizzard again last night to see whether they had an update, but was just told to contact my ISP.

 

"If you continue to experience issues, please let your ISP know about the specific server you're connecting to [Wild Growth], and they can reach out to us if needed."

 

I posted on the Quic Discord yesterday in the hope of finding another Wow player (just to make sure it's not just me), but as of this morning hadn't found anyone. Are Quic and Blizzard able to talk to each other and try to track this down?

michaelmurfy
meow
13221 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360605 4-Apr-2025 12:16
The problem is without an example IP address it’s going to be very difficult to diagnose.

 

As I’m not a Warcraft player it’s not something I can easily get and I suspect many others are not either. If you’re able to get an IP then we can start with that. You could also perhaps post in the Blizzard forums?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Behodar

10452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360618 4-Apr-2025 12:21
I explicitly asked Blizzard whether 137.221.105.232 was the correct IP address and they didn't respond. In fact, they went further than not responding: they edited my support ticket and redacted the question out.

