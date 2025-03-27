I'm not sure whether this is a Quic issue or a Blizzard issue, but figured I'd start here.

I normally sit at around 150 ms to WoW (Wild Growth SOD server). This morning I logged in before work, and the ping was in the high 200s and the game was noticeably laggy. I saw that Quic had known issues so I didn't worry too much.

I got home a little while ago and saw that Quic reckoned the problem was fixed, so I opened up the game... and it's still sitting around 285 ms and not running well.

Blizzard seems to have deleted the official list of IP addresses but Wowpedia reckons that 12.129.209.68 and 137.221.105.2 are the addresses to test. Both of those yield a normal ~150 ms when doing a traceroute, and the latter is giving consistent pings (the other address doesn't respond to pings). Pings to BNG1-AKL2 are a normal 10-11 ms.

Any ideas whether this is a Quic problem or a Blizzard one?