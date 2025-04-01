Hello all,

I actually was a customer with Quic from the second half of 2023 and the first couple of months of 2024, but we switched away to Bigpipe after all the maintenance and downtime week after week.

I don't blame this on Quic at all, given I believe most of it was around a large project to upgrade infrastructure, but on the other hand since we were working from home and there were days where the internet would be out for hours we needed to change.

All that rambling aside, I want to save some money on my fibre bill and Quic is cheaper then Bigpipe, so I've been considering switching back. Has the stability improved in Hamilton/TFF regions? One big one was when a fibre line got cut along the expressway to auckland if I remember correctly, it seemed Quic didn't have any failover in our area that other ISPs did, is that a thing that Quic has now? I have to sorta sell this changeover to my flatmates outside of "we're saving some money" because if I say we're switching back to Quic after the rough start there will be pushback.

I'm also interested in trying out IPoE/DHCP if possible if for no other reason then curiosity, is that something that should "just work" with a USG Pro 4?

Thanks,

-pslover14