Quic Reliability/Stability Question before switching back - Hamilton
PSlover14

Master Geek

#319201 1-Apr-2025 22:05
Hello all,

 

I actually was a customer with Quic from the second half of 2023 and the first couple of months of 2024, but we switched away to Bigpipe after all the maintenance and downtime week after week.

 

I don't blame this on Quic at all, given I believe most of it was around a large project to upgrade infrastructure, but on the other hand since we were working from home and there were days where the internet would be out for hours we needed to change.

 

All that rambling aside, I want to save some money on my fibre bill and Quic is cheaper then Bigpipe, so I've been considering switching back. Has the stability improved in Hamilton/TFF regions? One big one was when a fibre line got cut along the expressway to auckland if I remember correctly, it seemed Quic didn't have any failover in our area that other ISPs did, is that a thing that Quic has now? I have to sorta sell this changeover to my flatmates outside of "we're saving some money" because if I say we're switching back to Quic after the rough start there will be pushback.

 

I'm also interested in trying out IPoE/DHCP if possible if for no other reason then curiosity, is that something that should "just work" with a USG Pro 4?

 

 

 

Thanks,

 

-pslover14

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3359596 1-Apr-2025 22:39
Reliability is totally fine these days and if there are issues they’re quick to own up to them. 

 

No contracts, you could just try them?

 

With the USG Pro as this is an older product that does PPPoE offloading just stay with that. If you switch it to DHCP (IPoE) you’ll need to factory reset it and set it up again as it’ll otherwise expose everything (and not pass internet) due to a bug with its firewall when you switch from PPPoE to IPoE. 

 

There is also redundancy. If the TFF network has issues however there’s nothing they can do and this has been a little bit of a problem lately from what I’ve seen affecting all providers. Maintenance is the other thing - all providers do it but the key is you know the maintenance windows with Quic. 

 

Lastly, they have a discord community and are pretty open in there 😊




