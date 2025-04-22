Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chrison

#319405 22-Apr-2025 13:13
Hey,

 

moving up to Auckland from Tauranga and finally getting rid of 2degrees (who wants $20/month more after the move because bla bla economy is so bad, they're basically starving over there and desperately need my hard earned money to survive)

 

First question is, I move in roughly 2 weeks, dont know the ONT serial yet (and probably wont because too much of an ask from the property manager)
How long would it take quic to get me up and running? If I order today, is my connection gonna be there on day #1? Any experiences?

 

Second question is, how reliable is the connection? Gonna go for the 900/400 offer. Anyone having any issues and how fast does Quic usually resolve those?

 

I had hoped I could join their discord server before signing up, and ask my questions there. But seems to be a rather exclusive discord for customers only :-)

 

Last but not least, anyone got any experience with setting up their Synology RT2600ac with Quic? Currently got my connection set to auto, is that gonna be enough or do I need to do any setting up?
Asking because the wife's expecations is gonna be, internet is up the second we walk into the new place and found the ONT :D

 

 

 

Cheers from (currently not so) sunny Tauranga,

 

Chris

Behodar
  #3366503 22-Apr-2025 13:19
If the ONT is already there then I think they'll be able to go live at 6am the day after you order. I can't promise that though :)

 

You might run into this issue with your Synology. I'm not sure whether it ever got a proper fix, vs. the "hack" that I ended up with.

 
 
 
 

freitasm
  #3366505 22-Apr-2025 13:39
If you have your Synology set to auto it will be fine. Just make sure to have the same VLAN ID in your request. So if you used it on 2degrees with Auto, and had the VLAN ID 10 set, then on your request make sure to list DHCP and VLAN ID 10. This way it will "just work".

 

As for the static route issue, it is still there. It may or may not affect you depending on the IP address you receive from Quic and which service you want to access.

 

In my case my IP 103.x.x.x starts with the same as my company's OpenVPN 103.x.x.x address (in a different ISP). This means if my connection is reset a new 103.0.0.0/8 route is created and I can't access my company's VPN. I just SSH into the router and delete this route.

 

I have reported this to Synology, as have others. Not sure if it will be fixed any time soon. But this is not a Quic problem.




