Hey,

moving up to Auckland from Tauranga and finally getting rid of 2degrees (who wants $20/month more after the move because bla bla economy is so bad, they're basically starving over there and desperately need my hard earned money to survive)

First question is, I move in roughly 2 weeks, dont know the ONT serial yet (and probably wont because too much of an ask from the property manager)

How long would it take quic to get me up and running? If I order today, is my connection gonna be there on day #1? Any experiences?

Second question is, how reliable is the connection? Gonna go for the 900/400 offer. Anyone having any issues and how fast does Quic usually resolve those?

I had hoped I could join their discord server before signing up, and ask my questions there. But seems to be a rather exclusive discord for customers only :-)

Last but not least, anyone got any experience with setting up their Synology RT2600ac with Quic? Currently got my connection set to auto, is that gonna be enough or do I need to do any setting up?

Asking because the wife's expecations is gonna be, internet is up the second we walk into the new place and found the ONT :D

Cheers from (currently not so) sunny Tauranga,

Chris