Naturally, with today being a WFH day for both my wife and myself; AND she's needing to present a webinar online etc, the internet chooses today to go down.

Seems that my router is commenced it's death-throes, which has included throwing a bunch of noise/bad packets onto the internal LAN, which has caused some fun times troubleshooting!

However, I've also discovered that my ONT has ants.

That last shot was AFTER spraying the area and brushing up - they've all fallen out of the ONT.



Any recommendations (apart from lodging a fault and being very apologetic to the poor tech that comes out...); to be fair, I've not see any other signs of issues in the garage and they could be coming in from the fibre conduit outside the house....