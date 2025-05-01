Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicMy internet is very buggy.... Literally!!
jamesrt

1578 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319508 1-May-2025 13:08
Send private message quote this post

Naturally, with today being a WFH day for both my wife and myself; AND she's needing to present a webinar online etc, the internet chooses today to go down.

 

Seems that my router is commenced it's death-throes, which has included throwing a bunch of noise/bad packets onto the internal LAN, which has caused some fun times troubleshooting!

 

However, I've also discovered that my ONT has ants.

 

 

 

That last shot was AFTER spraying the area and brushing up - they've all fallen out of the ONT.

Any recommendations (apart from lodging a fault and being very apologetic to the poor tech that comes out...); to be fair, I've not see any other signs of issues in the garage and they could be coming in from the fibre conduit outside the house.... 

Create new topic
robjg63
4078 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3369531 1-May-2025 13:20
Send private message quote this post

I'd just get a vacuum and hold it over the vent slots - hopefully it sucks up any dead ants.

 

Replace the router and see if everything is ok.

 

Can you see where they are coming from? - Maybe they are following the fibre cable through the wall.

 

The worry would be, you might find they come back -if so this stuff is very good http://www.antkiller.co.nz/ lots of places sell it - but not supermarkets etc.

 

EDIT - I see you mentioned they might be coming through the conduit. Can you check outside and see if you can seal any gaps?

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
jamesrt

1578 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3369538 1-May-2025 13:27
Send private message quote this post

robjg63:

 

I'd just get a vacuum and hold it over the vent slots - hopefully it sucks up any dead ants.

 

Replace the router and see if everything is ok.

 

EDIT - I see you mentioned they might be coming through the conduit. Can you check outside and see if you can seal any gaps?

 

 

I've literally brushed off my old ORCON router (that's gotta be REAL old - mind you, that ONT is also 11 years old, because that's how long I've been in this house) to get back online - everything seems fine at this point. 

 

Good idea about the vacuum.

 

I've not seen anything obvious outside; but I've sprayed a barrier spray generously around - but if they're coming up thru the conduit, they could be coming from the street box all the way up the driveway to get into the house too.  Who knows?

MikeFly
123 posts

Master Geek


  #3369542 1-May-2025 13:44
Send private message quote this post

I wipe ants nests out with something sweet like golden syrup mixed with a few drops of Frontline dog flea treatment. Takes a day or so but they don't come back.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright