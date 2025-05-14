Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gwilson

#319618 14-May-2025 07:25
Morning all,

 

Anyone else experiencing DNS failure this morning?  I know there was maintenance last night (says completed) but we have lost connectivity at home this morning (in Wellington).

 

Checking my payload in the portal I have indeed been moved to bng2-wlg1

 

From Quic Website:

 

Maintenance Planned May 14, 2025 12:00 AM–5:00 AM NZST

 

During the maintenance window defined, we will be completing three maintenance actions:

 

  • Upgrading firmware and software on Layer-2 circuit terminating routers;
  • Moving circuits from bng1-wlg1 to bng2-wlg1; and
  • Moving Christchurch-Auckland traffic to a dedicated CHC-AKL transport link.
    During this window, customers impacted by the above actions may experience interruptions for up to 30 minutes.

Behodar
  #3372955 14-May-2025 07:37
All is well here on BNG1-AKL2.



Lias
  #3372966 14-May-2025 08:27
No issues in Kapiti, but I use cloudflare/google for DNS




Gwilson

  #3372969 14-May-2025 08:35
We are also on Cloudflare IPV6 DNS (DoH) - and reading more carefully it looks like the maint was actually a day earlier.  Everything was fine yesterday.

 

Perhaps it is localised - no changes in our environment but apart from DNS all appears OK - very strange.



fearandloathing
  #3372981 14-May-2025 08:57
Are you using a udm-pro using encrypted DNS, on my udm-pro the dns service crashes occasionally requiring a restart. 

Frozenfox
  #3373013 14-May-2025 11:59
I'm in Wellington and lost internet service early this morning too. Didn't have time to do full troubleshooting this morning. The Quic portal originally showed my DHCP wasnt authenticated, but a power cycle of my Omada router solved this. Still didn't bring back internet service. A power cycle of the ONT didn't fix it either.

 

Sounds like I might change DNS settings when I get home this evening and see if that resolves the issue.

alavaliant
  #3373040 14-May-2025 13:34
I'm in Wellington and have had no issues with my Quic connection over the last few days.

Gwilson

  #3373111 14-May-2025 16:43
Thanks to those who have replied.  In my case it appears that DoH has somehow broken (Miktotik setup to Cloudflare).  This has been stable for many moons but removing DoH and using unencrypted IPV4 DNS is working just fine.

 

Switched back to DoH on Cloudflare IPV6 DNS hosts (2606:4700:4700::1001 and 2606:4700:4700::1111) and all DNS lookups working fine again.

 

I would like to be able to explain this but no root cause found!  Strange...

 
 
 
 

Frozenfox
  #3373136 14-May-2025 18:50
Glad you got everything working again. The change this morning must have woken up some local gremlins.

 

I've determined my issue is my Omada router won't obtain an IPv4 WAN address from the ONT after this mornings change was completed (it does get an IPv6 address). It's an issue with my router because an old Vodafone UltraHub works fine. Weird thing is I can plug my Omada WAN port into the Vodafone UltraHub LAN port and the Omada will get an IPv4 from the UltraHub and bingo internet working again from the Omada LAN/WLAN.

 

I had a similar bug with the Omada Router a while ago and a Beta firmware update fixed that. No new firmware updates available, so some sort of rebuild is on the cards to try to get it working again.

Gwilson

  #3373138 14-May-2025 19:24
Thanks for that - IPV6 is still broken from Quic but they are working on it - planned remediation overnight I believe....

Gwilson

  #3373335 14-May-2025 21:52
Thanks all - Michael Murphy resolved this for me - someting must be slightly different in Quic on the new node but a Miktotik IPV6 settings change resolved for me.  "Accept Router Advertisements" changed from "yes if forwarding disabled" to "yes"

RunningMan
  #3373614 15-May-2025 15:41
@Gwilson it's needed to be like that for about a year https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=312692&page_no=1#3228112 

Gwilson

  #3373638 15-May-2025 17:09
Well it has been working rock solid the whole time and only required this change after the migration.

