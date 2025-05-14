Morning all,

Anyone else experiencing DNS failure this morning? I know there was maintenance last night (says completed) but we have lost connectivity at home this morning (in Wellington).

Checking my payload in the portal I have indeed been moved to bng2-wlg1

From Quic Website:

Maintenance Planned May 14, 2025 12:00 AM–5:00 AM NZST

During the maintenance window defined, we will be completing three maintenance actions: