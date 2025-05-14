Morning all,
Anyone else experiencing DNS failure this morning? I know there was maintenance last night (says completed) but we have lost connectivity at home this morning (in Wellington).
Checking my payload in the portal I have indeed been moved to bng2-wlg1
From Quic Website:
Maintenance Planned May 14, 2025 12:00 AM–5:00 AM NZST
During the maintenance window defined, we will be completing three maintenance actions:
- Upgrading firmware and software on Layer-2 circuit terminating routers;
- Moving circuits from bng1-wlg1 to bng2-wlg1; and
- Moving Christchurch-Auckland traffic to a dedicated CHC-AKL transport link.
During this window, customers impacted by the above actions may experience interruptions for up to 30 minutes.