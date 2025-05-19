Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vetta and QuicWork phone/Microsoft 365/IPv6
jamesrt

#319664 19-May-2025 22:27
I've recently replaced my old mesh WiFi routers [they died]; and the new ones  actually work "correctly" [maybe?] with IPv6 - at least I get IPv6 addresses and thinks mostly seen to be ok.

 

 

 

Mostly.  However, on my work provided Android phone, I've noticed that neither Outlook or Teams seem to get a working data connection - they don't refresh or update messages, and this evening when testing, I noticed I can't login on them either. 

 

 

 

If I turn off IPv6 at the router, and toggle the WiFi on the phone, Teams and Outlook  'just work'.

 

 

 

Seems you can't disable IPv6 on the phone; that's not supported. Pity; that would have been the easiest fix - I'd rather keep IPv6 functioning my other devices, including laptops, etc. 

 

 

 

Had anyone seen similar; or have any ideas on troubleshooting/resolution?

 

 

 

bng2-wlg1 if that's likely to have any bearing.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3374780 19-May-2025 22:47
Quite a few of us reported no IPv6 at all, or a complete lack of IPv6 routes after Quic moved to the new Wellington BNG. 

 

This was reported to them last week. 

 

My guess is your connection does not have a route and Outlook is trying, desperately trying, to get your emails. But not going anywhere.

 

@saf




dasimpsonsrule
  #3374790 20-May-2025 07:43
I've noticed the behaviour of Android when ipv6 goes down, but ipv4 is still up is really bad. On my Windows PCs everything works fine, it just falls back to ipv4. On Android any website that has ipv6 tries to use that first before timing out and trying ipv4, so it ends up taking multiple minutes for some sites and apps to load.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3374793 20-May-2025 08:21
This is called Happy Eyebals. The fallback is usually so fast it's not be perceptible. There must be something else in your case. 




jamesrt

  #3375072 20-May-2025 18:52
freitasm:

 

Quite a few of us reported no IPv6 at all, or a complete lack of IPv6 routes after Quic moved to the new Wellington BNG. 

 

This was reported to them last week. 

 

My guess is your connection does not have a route and Outlook is trying, desperately trying, to get your emails. But not going anywhere.

 

@saf

 

 

Yes, that would appear to be the case.

 

I've got IPv6 IP addresses, but nothing goes past the default gateway:

 

$ ifconfig en0
en0: flags=8863<UP,BROADCAST,SMART,RUNNING,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST> mtu 1500
    options=6460<TSO4,TSO6,CHANNEL_IO,PARTIAL_CSUM,ZEROINVERT_CSUM>
    ether x:x:x:x:x:x
    inet6 fe80::181c:<blah>%en0 prefixlen 64 secured scopeid 0xb
    inet 192.168.<blah> netmask 0xffffff00 broadcast 192.168.<blah>
    inet6 2407:<blah>:2a prefixlen 64 autoconf secured
    inet6 2407:<blah>:55 prefixlen 64 autoconf temporary
    nd6 options=201<PERFORMNUD,DAD>
    media: autoselect
    status: active

 

Trying to traceroute to Google DNS on IPv6:

 

$ traceroute6 2001:4860:4860::8888
traceroute6 to 2001:4860:4860::8888 (2001:4860:4860::8888) from 2407:<blah>:55, 64 hops max, 28 byte packets
 1  2407:<blah>:870  13.683 ms !N  4.741 ms !N  4.621 ms !N

 

That's on my MacBook; I don't see anything different from a phone perspective in that test-ipv6.com reports it not working.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3375073 20-May-2025 18:54
There are some changes going in tonight, so let's see how it goes tomorrow morning.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3375074 20-May-2025 19:04
What router are you using @jamesrt ?




jamesrt

  #3375077 20-May-2025 19:18
freitasm:

 

What router are you using @jamesrt ?

 

 

TP-Link Deco X55 2Node mesh, Firmware v1.6.1

 

(Which I totally didn't do my due diligence on well enough before I purchased them, and I really don't like them; but whatever - I'm too Scottish to pay for something different AGAIN!)

 
 
 
 

jamesrt

  #3375150 21-May-2025 08:25
Rebooted router this morning; no observable change in behaviour afterwards - test-ipv6.com still tells me I have no IPv6.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3375155 21-May-2025 08:51
It appears the work last night was the creation of an isolated environment for testing, not the solution.

 

More to come...




