I have a few containers on my Synology DS923+:

These are accessible over the Internet as they are behind Cloudflare Zero Trust. So if you try visiting Stirling PDF (freitasm.com), you should be presented with a request to log in - either via email (a family list) or via Azure.

In the list below there are a couple of other services served directly (so not in the container list above), for example my ESP32 running Tasmota BLE for the temperature sensors, the HP printer, the ILO on my home desktop and the Synology NAS itself. Again, all behind Cloudflare Zero Trust, so there's no port forwarding involved here.

The NAS:

The NAS is connected with two Eth cables to a HP managed switch: