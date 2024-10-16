Milutiche:

Hello people.
I want to set up a media server (I think) to enable access to Music, Movies and TV Show that I have currently stored on a HDD within my main PC.
I want this storage to be accessable to everyone on the network via PC, Smart TV (LG) with Chromecast and Phone (Android) and eventually an AV reciever
It will be going into a hallway cupboard right next to my Router/Wifi
I also want to be able to transfer files from my main PC to the server - or even have a certain folder sync from the PC to the Server
I don't want to pay for any software subscriptions
I'm happy to get my hands dirty with a bit of DIY but I don't want to do a Raspbery Pi or Arduino.
I have no idea where to start