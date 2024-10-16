Milutiche:

As mentioned above you have a few considerations.

The first is hardware. What is your budget? How much storage will you use? Do you want redundancy of drives (eg if a drive fails will the system still work and not lose data.) Also be aware that redundancy is not backup. If it all goes horribly wrong you want a backup copy of your vital data like photos and documents.

Do you want to build or buy? A different way to think about it is do you want a toaster or do you want a hobby? If you just want a toaster buy a pre built NAS from Synology. You'll pay for it but it will just work. If you want a hobby then there are lots of options.

You have mentioned media on lots of different devices which means an intel CPU with integrated graphics is almost essential. This enables you to hardware transcode (or convert to a format your device can play using the GPU) the media file on the fly while you are watching it.

The next step, which is heavily dependent on the toaster or hobby decision, is software. Plex and Jellyfin are the two most popular choices for software. Jellyfin is free, super customisable and open source but has limited offiical clients and requires more technical knowledge while Plex is freemium software (you can buy a lifetime license) which requires the paid version for key features like hardware transcoding.

nascompares.com is a great site and youtube channel to build knowledge about NAS and has a lot of reviews and ideas.