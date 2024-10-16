Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Milutiche

172 posts

Master Geek


#317452 16-Oct-2024 17:21
Hello people. 

I want to set up a media server (I think) to enable access to Music, Movies and TV Show that I have currently stored on a HDD within my main PC. 

I want this storage to be accessable to everyone on  the network via PC, Smart TV (LG) with Chromecast and Phone (Android) and eventually an AV reciever 

It will be going into a hallway cupboard right next to my Router/Wifi

I also want to be able to transfer files from my main PC to the server - or even have a certain folder sync from the PC to the Server

I don't want to pay for any software subscriptions

 

I'm happy to get my hands dirty with a bit of DIY but I don't want to do a Raspbery Pi or Arduino. 

I have no idea where to start

gehenna
8427 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298150 16-Oct-2024 17:45
Install the Plex Media Server app on your existing device (if it's a compatible OS), and then you can set up a basic Plex server to test your use cases.  You may find you are happy with it running in the background of your existing device over your network at home.  If you decide you like it but want it on a dedicated device, then you can go down the route of finding a standalone device.  That could be as simple as a 2nd hand cheap PC just to run Plex, or an expensive high spec PC with heaps of storage. 

 

Some may recommend against Plex, and that's fine - Emby and other similar services are also great.  I do recommend testing your use cases with Plex first, though, as the setup is simple and fast, and its widely compatible with both TV apps and standalone streamer apps.  Once you know if the concept works as you wish, then you can decide if you use Plex long term or move to one of the other options permanently. 

 
 
 
 

nzkc
1544 posts

Uber Geek


  #3298164 16-Oct-2024 18:09
Second vote for Plex here too.

 

I will add you will see they have a subscription called Plex Pass. You dont need it. You may want it in the future (has some hardware decoding features) but you definitely dont need it to get going. Been running Plex for years (over 10 I guess) and still dont have it :D

CYaBro
4520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3298168 16-Oct-2024 18:21
Another vote for Plex here but I do have a Plex Pass that I got on a lifetime special deal a couple of years ago for about US$75 from memory.

 

It does allow you to use the Plex app on mobile devices as I think you're limited to 1 min of video if you just use the free version.
Plus I wanted it for the Live TV streaming and recording as I have it connected to a 4 channel network attached satellite tuner.

 

Also discovered the Plexamp app recently (not sure how I missed that!) and it's great for streaming your own music to your mobile when you're away from home and works great with Apple Carplay (and probably Android Auto too) so no need for Spotify anymore. :)

 

 




josephhinvest
1542 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3298170 16-Oct-2024 18:23
Another Plex user, I host on my Synology. It's pretty great overall. I did buy the Plex lifetime pass, it goes on special reasonably often, from memory mine was around $100, I've never regretted the purchase.
I have transitioned to a digital-only hoarding lifestyle and I quite enjoy organising and naming all my files perfectly, and getting the right artwork etc. (Folder structure and naming files correctly is critical for Plex, but easy once you know the system).
Cheers,
Joseph

Bee

Bee
728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298177 16-Oct-2024 18:48
The first thing to consider is hardware.  Do you have something already or need to buy one?

 

I run a Synology NAS and would reccomend them to everyone I know.  I currently have a single 12TB drive which is not backed up anywhere but thats a risk that I accept.

 

After that then its a question of what software you use to access it, I use Kodi which will give you access to Movies, TV Series Music and Music Videos.  Kodi, the same as Plex, works on TVs, phones and computers and is easy to use.

 

Im not an expert on things at all, but my reccomendation is just set up the hardware first and then take it one step at a time from there and it will all work out :)




Reanalyse
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298196 16-Oct-2024 20:04
I note you do not want to use a Raspberry Pi, but I have found a really good low cost/low power/easy to setup solution is to use DietPi on a Raspberry Pi 5 (around $115.00 for 4GB version)

 

I have one running Jellyfin, allowing me to serve books, videos and music on the home network. No issues at all. Only drawback is not too flash on trancoding.

 

 

dpf81nz
66 posts

Master Geek


  #3298199 16-Oct-2024 20:10
Plex is pretty easy to set up.  If you are not wanting to do transcoding (e.g direct play) then you can run it fine on older/lower spec hardware (im running mine on a 11y/o ivy bridge era desktop)



Handle9
11109 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298255 16-Oct-2024 20:29
As mentioned above you have a few considerations.

 

The first is hardware. What is your budget? How much storage will you use? Do you want redundancy of drives (eg if a drive fails will the system still work and not lose data.) Also be aware that redundancy is not backup. If it all goes horribly wrong you want a backup copy of your vital data like photos and documents.

 

Do you want to build or buy? A different way to think about it is do you want a toaster or do you want a hobby? If you just want a toaster buy a pre built NAS from Synology. You'll pay for it but it will just work. If you want a hobby then there are lots of options.

 

You have mentioned media on lots of different devices which means an intel CPU with integrated graphics is almost essential. This enables you to hardware transcode (or convert to a format your device can play using the GPU) the media file on the fly while you are watching it.

 

The next step, which is heavily dependent on the toaster or hobby decision, is software. Plex and Jellyfin are the two most popular choices for software. Jellyfin is free, super customisable and open source but has limited offiical clients and requires more technical knowledge while Plex is freemium software (you can buy a lifetime license) which requires the paid version for key features like hardware transcoding.

 

nascompares.com is a great site and youtube channel to build knowledge about NAS and has a lot of reviews and ideas.

Milutiche

172 posts

Master Geek


  #3298274 16-Oct-2024 20:57
Reanalyse:

 

I note you do not want to use a Raspberry Pi, but I have found a really good low cost/low power/easy to setup solution is to use DietPi on a Raspberry Pi 5 (around $115.00 for 4GB version)

 

I have one running Jellyfin, allowing me to serve books, videos and music on the home network. No issues at all. Only drawback is not too flash on trancoding.

 

 

 


I just feel like it could be a bit more work that using something like an old PC, but the idea of it being low power is inviting

Milutiche

172 posts

Master Geek


  #3298275 16-Oct-2024 20:58
Bee:

 

The first thing to consider is hardware.  Do you have something already or need to buy one?

 

I run a Synology NAS and would reccomend them to everyone I know.  I currently have a single 12TB drive which is not backed up anywhere but thats a risk that I accept.

 

After that then its a question of what software you use to access it, I use Kodi which will give you access to Movies, TV Series Music and Music Videos.  Kodi, the same as Plex, works on TVs, phones and computers and is easy to use.

 

Im not an expert on things at all, but my reccomendation is just set up the hardware first and then take it one step at a time from there and it will all work out :)

 



I have used Kodi in the past, I will possibly give it another try

Milutiche

172 posts

Master Geek


  #3298276 16-Oct-2024 20:59
dpf81nz:

 

Plex is pretty easy to set up.  If you are not wanting to do transcoding (e.g direct play) then you can run it fine on older/lower spec hardware (im running mine on a 11y/o ivy bridge era desktop)

 



ELI5 Transcoding, If I have my server (Synology or old PC) hidden away in the hall cupboard, and I want to watch a movie on my TV, does the server have to be able to do the hard work for it to display well withhout lagging/ buffering? 

Milutiche

172 posts

Master Geek


  #3298277 16-Oct-2024 20:59
gehenna:

 

Install the Plex Media Server app on your existing device (if it's a compatible OS), and then you can set up a basic Plex server to test your use cases.  You may find you are happy with it running in the background of your existing device over your network at home.  If you decide you like it but want it on a dedicated device, then you can go down the route of finding a standalone device.  That could be as simple as a 2nd hand cheap PC just to run Plex, or an expensive high spec PC with heaps of storage. 

 

Some may recommend against Plex, and that's fine - Emby and other similar services are also great.  I do recommend testing your use cases with Plex first, though, as the setup is simple and fast, and its widely compatible with both TV apps and standalone streamer apps.  Once you know if the concept works as you wish, then you can decide if you use Plex long term or move to one of the other options permanently. 

 


I've just downloaded it and about to have a play, I think I will get a stand alone device, I don't want my PC running 24/7, it in the lounge and it's a bit distracting when watching Movies etc. 
If I get a cheap PC with a couuple of HDD, can I have it set up so my main PC downloads/DVD rips etc go directly to the server PC? or would I have to manually transfer the files, I guess what I'm asking, is can my server show as a remote drive within Windows 11 that  I can set as my download/rip destination? 

Milutiche

172 posts

Master Geek


  #3298278 16-Oct-2024 21:00
josephhinvest: Another Plex user, I host on my Synology. It's pretty great overall. I did buy the Plex lifetime pass, it goes on special reasonably often, from memory mine was around $100, I've never regretted the purchase.
I have transitioned to a digital-only hoarding lifestyle and I quite enjoy organising and naming all my files perfectly, and getting the right artwork etc. (Folder structure and naming files correctly is critical for Plex, but easy once you know the system).
Cheers,
Joseph

What Synology would you recommend, are there minimum specs I should look for If I want to be able to stream 4K movies? 

Reanalyse
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298287 16-Oct-2024 21:36
Milutiche:

 

 

 

dpf81nz:

 

Plex is pretty easy to set up.  If you are not wanting to do transcoding (e.g direct play) then you can run it fine on older/lower spec hardware (im running mine on a 11y/o ivy bridge era desktop)

 



ELI5 Transcoding, If I have my server (Synology or old PC) hidden away in the hall cupboard, and I want to watch a movie on my TV, does the server have to be able to do the hard work for it to display well withhout lagging/ buffering? 

 

 

I would suggest for simplicity that you have a look at DietPi, I run it on a Pi and on two Thin Client PCs. It will install whatever actual applications you like (i.e. Plex, Emby, Jellyfin) from a menu so easy to have a play. Also install Samba which allows you the map server folders to your main PC for ease of transfer. If using PC, running as a sever, remember to add a dummy load to the Displayport or HDMI ouput.

 

 

 

 

Ruphus
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298322 16-Oct-2024 23:50
Me: Hey copilot, explain plex transcoding like I am 5.

 

Copilot: Alright, imagine you have a toy robot that speaks in a language only you understand. But you want your friend to understand it too. Plex transcoding is like a magic tool that changes the robot's language so your friend can understand it too. It takes a video or music file and changes it into a format that can play smoothly on your device, just like how the toy robot’s language was changed so your friend could understand it. Simple as that!

 

 

 

Sorry, couldn't resist.

