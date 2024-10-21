Some interesting results here: 2024 Self-Host User Survey Results
I'm not sure how many follow that site. I do, and I filled the survey.
selfh.st - Self-hosted content and software
Some interesting results here: 2024 Self-Host User Survey Results
I'm not sure how many follow that site. I do, and I filled the survey.
selfh.st - Self-hosted content and software
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup