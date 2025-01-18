Hi all,

Sorry if not in the correct forum.

I have been watching some YouTube videos and the advertisements every 90 seconds ( I times them last night ) were driving me bonkers.



I cam across this https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=303137&page_no=15 running Tubesync and viewing on plex.

I have plex so this is ideal.

I am a docker virgin but got it installed ( Windows 11 ) and installed the most popular Tubesync https://hub.docker.com/r/dougeubanks/tubesync

Docker is saying that it is running but when I go to http://127.0.0.1:4848 it does not work, if I go to another computer http://192.168.x.x:4848 nothing happens.

Have is missed something, should I uninstall and reinstall.

Cheers

John