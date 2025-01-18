Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tubesync on Docker - Not able to connect to web interface
SATTV

#318445 18-Jan-2025 13:39
Hi all,

 

Sorry if not in the correct forum.

 

I have been watching some YouTube videos and the advertisements every 90 seconds ( I times them last night ) were driving me bonkers.

I cam across this https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=303137&page_no=15 running Tubesync and viewing on plex.

 

I have plex so this is ideal.

 

I am a docker virgin but got it installed ( Windows 11 ) and installed the most popular Tubesync https://hub.docker.com/r/dougeubanks/tubesync

 

Docker is saying that it is running but when I go to http://127.0.0.1:4848 it does not work, if I go to another computer http://192.168.x.x:4848 nothing happens.

 

 

Have is missed something, should I uninstall and reinstall.

 

Cheers

 

John

 

 




CYaBro
  #3332973 18-Jan-2025 13:43
What do the network settings look like for that docker container?




telans
Geek


  #3332975 18-Jan-2025 13:50
By default docker exposes ports through the bridge interface right? 172.17.0.0 I believe.

 

One thing from your screenshot though, it looks like you're pulling the docker image from a repository that hasn't been updated in 3 years (probably half the reason it isn't working)

 

The tubesync project recommends ghcr.io/meeb/tubesync:latest

 

 

SATTV

  #3332979 18-Jan-2025 13:59
CYaBro:

 

What do the network settings look like for that docker container?

 

 

"ExposedPorts": {
            "4848/tcp": {}

 

 




djtOtago
Uber Geek


  #3332980 18-Jan-2025 14:00
Your image shows no ports are mapped.

How did you start the container?

If using docker run command then you will need something like -p 4848:4848 add to the command.
If using docker compose then your compose file will need a ports section 

SATTV

  #3332981 18-Jan-2025 14:01
telans:

 

By default docker exposes ports through the bridge interface right? 172.17.0.0 I believe.

 

One thing from your screenshot though, it looks like you're pulling the docker image from a repository that hasn't been updated in 3 years (probably half the reason it isn't working)

 

The tubesync project recommends ghcr.io/meeb/tubesync:latest

 

 

 

 

172.17.0.0:4848 did not work either.

 

I tried that first and got the following.

 

ghcr.io/meeb/tubesync:latest : The term 'ghcr.io/meeb/tubesync:latest' is not recognized as the name of a cmdlet, function, script file, or     
operable program. Check the spelling of the name, or if a path was included, verify that the path is correct and try again.
At line:1 char:1
+ ghcr.io/meeb/tubesync:latest
+ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    + CategoryInfo          : ObjectNotFound: (ghcr.io/meeb/tubesync:latest:String) [], CommandNotFoundException
    + FullyQualifiedErrorId : CommandNotFoundException




SATTV

  #3332982 18-Jan-2025 14:04
djtOtago:

 

Your image shows no ports are mapped.

How did you start the container?

If using docker run command then you will need something like -p 4848:4848 add to the command.
If using docker compose then your compose file will need a ports section 

 

 

I installed it from the docker hub, when I installed the terminal opening up with docker pull dougeubanks/tubesync and installed everything.

 

Then I clicked on the run icon in containers.




djtOtago
Uber Geek


  #3332983 18-Jan-2025 14:46
Looking at https://github.com/meeb/tubesync

 

There is a section on the command line or (compose file) required to get their container running.

 

You will see it needs a few parameters and settings passed to the image to make it run. Like Path to save videos to. Path to a config file and Port map for the web UI

 

I don't use the docker UI for starting images, but I would assume when starting an image for the first time it would ask for extra information.

 

On a windows pc the command line would look something like

docker run -d --name tubesync  -e TZ=Pacific/Auckland-v c:\some\directory\tubesync-config:/config -v c:\some\directory\tubesync-downloads:/downloads -p 4848:4848 ghcr.io/meeb/tubesync:latest

 

NOTE: I currently don't have access to a computer with docker to validate the above command.

 

 



telans
Geek


  #3332984 18-Jan-2025 14:53
Not what you're asking for, but if all you are wanting is YouTube without ads, Firefox + uBlock Origin works for me without issues. Just make sure to disable the inbuilt "Enhanced Tracking Protection" on YouTube and it should be good.

SATTV

  #3332996 18-Jan-2025 15:36
telans:

 

Not what you're asking for, but if all you are wanting is YouTube without ads, Firefox + uBlock Origin works for me without issues. Just make sure to disable the inbuilt "Enhanced Tracking Protection" on YouTube and it should be good.

 

We watch youtube on the Apple TV so this will not work ( I dont think )




SATTV

  #3332998 18-Jan-2025 15:39
I have also added Adguard-DNS to my docker and I can not get anything on the http://127.0.0.1:3000

 

So my conclusion is that something is not correct with docker. ( probably my fault )




freitasm
  #3333022 18-Jan-2025 18:44
Check the suggestions above. It does look like the container is not configured correctly and ports aren't exposed. Also you will find the port on the localhost (127.0.0.1).




