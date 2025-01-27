Hey Guys,

For some time I think my home server needs to be upgraded. I have no issues building a pc, but between all the i3 i7 ryzen etc, I'm not sure which would be a good place to start.

Use case is:

BlueIris - 8 cameras but plan to add more at some point

Codeproject AI - for Blueiris. - Currently running GPU server.

Home Assistant via VirtualBox

Mosquitto

Server has no monitor, runs 24/7, doesn't get used for any other normal day to day stuff

Plugs directly into router (wifi not needed)

I may at some point add a screen as a home assistant dashboard.

I don't mind purchasing some/all 2nd hand/ex lease for costing reasons (excluding main drive which needs to be new)

The GPU usage with codeproject is rather minimal, I would prefer to reuse this at this stage to save money if possible and the slot types allow it.

I also think it would be silly to not get something with the fastest drive slot (that still M.2???) which may limit 2nd hand options.

Power usage should be considered but isn't the main objective.



Current server is:

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6500 CPU @ 3.20GHz

16gb 2133 Ram

Nvidia GTX 1060 6gb

Assuming case and PSU are suitable, I can reuse these.

The main SSD needs to go, but the 6gb Western Digital Red can be re-used.