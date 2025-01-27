Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Server build recommendations please.
KennyM

#318531 27-Jan-2025 08:39
Hey Guys,

 

For some time I think my home server needs to be upgraded. I have no issues building a pc, but between all the i3 i7 ryzen etc, I'm not sure which would be a good place to start.

 

Use case is:
BlueIris - 8 cameras but plan to add more at some point
Codeproject AI - for Blueiris. - Currently running GPU server.
Home Assistant via VirtualBox
Mosquitto
Server has no monitor, runs 24/7, doesn't get used for any other normal day to day stuff
Plugs directly into router (wifi not needed)
I may at some point add a screen as a home assistant dashboard.

 

I don't mind purchasing some/all 2nd hand/ex lease for costing reasons (excluding main drive which needs to be new)
The GPU usage with codeproject is rather minimal, I would prefer to reuse this at this stage to save money if possible and the slot types allow it.

 

I also think it would be silly to not get something with the fastest drive slot (that still M.2???) which may limit 2nd hand options.

 

Power usage should be considered but isn't the main objective.

Current server is:
Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6500 CPU @ 3.20GHz 
16gb 2133 Ram
Nvidia GTX 1060 6gb
Assuming case and PSU are suitable, I can reuse these.
The main SSD needs to go, but the 6gb Western Digital Red can be re-used.

gehenna
  #3336149 27-Jan-2025 10:41
What OS / platform are you running for the server environment?  It can influence hardware options.

 
 
 
 

SQLGeek
  #3336173 27-Jan-2025 11:56
I just replaced my home server that is running similar software with a base Mac Mini M4 only $900

 

Amazing performance for the price. Silent, low power usage. Just add a few external disks. 

 

I'd never used a Mac before, a bit of a learning curve but so worth it. 

 

 

PANiCnz
  #3336190 27-Jan-2025 12:41
What's driving your need to upgrade? Your server doesn't seem unpowered for the services you are running. If you're on a budget, the Coffee Lake / Kaby Lake era of chips are good value in my opinion.

 

If you're doing object detection with Blue Iris I'd look into replacing it with Frigate. You could ditch the video card and use a Coral NPU with onboard Intel Quick Sync for video encoding. You could then move everything to Linux, run Proxmox and ditch what I assume is a Windows host OS?

 

You don't mention your motherboard, but if you hunt round there are often hacked BIOS's to allow Coffee Lake to run on earlier motherboards. With a hacked BIOS you could then pick up a secondhand CPU off AliExpress like the i5-9500 or even an i7 which would get you more cores and more clock speed for minimal cost. 



olivernz
  #3336195 27-Jan-2025 12:49
Currently my NAS/Server is split across a QNAP TS-873A and a GmkTec G3 (Intel N100) but my cameras are separate. If I were to replace them I'd probably look at something like this:

 

https://aoostar.com/collections/new-arrivals/products/aoostar-wtr-pro-4-bay-90t-storage-amd-ryzen-7-5825u-nas-mini-pc-support-2-5-3-5-hdd-%E5%A4%8D%E5%88%B6?variant=49223254999338 

 

The processor on those is quite beefy while still being low power. Not sure if the internal graphics there are GPU compatible but the comment about a Coral is pretty much bang on. 

KennyM

  #3336199 27-Jan-2025 13:02
Thanks for the replies,

 

Currently it runs Windows 10, Blueiris only support Windows and I just brought another 12 months so not keen to learn another nvr at this stage.

shrub
  #3336433 27-Jan-2025 19:01
Blueiris supports both Nvidia and Intel. So I'd go with Intel CPU with integrated GPU. Something like i5 12400 would be more than sufficient.

KennyM

  #3336780 28-Jan-2025 21:17
Awesome. Thanks guys, ill look at those options.

