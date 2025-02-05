I have a local Plex Media Server but I am not able to access my library via remote access.

I have followed these steps:

Enabled remote access via Plex media server settings. Manually forwarded port on router mapped to internal port 32400. Ticket manually forward port via remote access settings in Plex and ensured port matches router configuration. I have kept both internal and external ports as 32400. Disabled UpnP as I have manually forwarded port on router.

However when I try to see if the port is open using online checkers it tells me that the port is still closed. Not sure what I'm doing wrong.



Any help is much appreciated.