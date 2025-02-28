killaruna96

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSelf-hostedHelp: Plex, Prowlarr, Radarr, qbittorent, rd-t client, Real Debrid
#318877 28-Feb-2025 22:10
I'm trying to build a Home Media Server using my old computer. I'm enjoying the learnings I got from self-hosting all my media.

 

I have some success in using Plex, Prowlarr, Radarr and downloading via qbittorrent.

 

After 150 movies (1.7TB) it started getting slow downloads and I almost have zero seeds for the new movies.

 

I'm trying to integrate rdt-client to my Prowlarr/Radarr as I have an active Real Debrid account. I wish to directly download from Real Debrid cached contents hoping for faster downloads.

 

I tried to follow the instructions of rdt-client in Github and I even asked ChatGPT for help but I still have no success. My setup is in my Windows computer. I don't have NAS. I have never used docker too. Do I have to use docker for this setup?

 

I also posted this question to Reddit but no one seems to help me. There is really no clear instruction or video and I'm not an expert.

 

Please, I'm getting desperate for help and support. I just want to continue my self-hosting hobby and I'm now stuck as I can't download movies anymore.

 

 

 

I'm hoping someone from Geekzone community can guide me. Thank you very much in advance.

  #3348800 28-Feb-2025 22:20
Ummm, did you read the FUG when you signed up?

 

 

 

Discussions about the copyright law itself are welcome. You can not complain about notifications or terminations sent by ISPs according to the law, and you can not discuss how to bypass copyright law in detail. For example, saying a specific technology can be used is okay, but describing step-by-step instructions on how to do it is not.

 

 

 

Posts will be removed, and the user may be banned (either temporarily or permanently) if:

 

the post contains instructions for sharing mechanisms that impact the revenue streams of content providers

 
 
 
 

  #3348804 28-Feb-2025 22:34
Thank you for your response and I’m so sorry that my post is not allowed. 😢

