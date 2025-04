I have been offered a warranty replacement on my faulty Ironwolf 110 SSD, should I take it?

Kingston replacement, 500GB.

Original Ironwolf, 240GB (pdf).

While I obviously get double the capacity, I was using it as a cache drive.

The Ironwolf was around 4 years old when it failed, and cost around double the replacement I have been offered.

I do not want to wait to see what the manufacturer offers (assuming it is still with them) as it has been three months since I sent it off to be inspected.

Should I take the Kingston?