The issue with free tools is most of the ones I've tested make your outputs public. They only allow you to make the outputs private when you're on a paid plan, and even then it's usually one of the higher tier plans. I recommend testing a range of tools that do the job for free, then once you land on the right tool for the job you'll want to decide whether you still want free, or if you can stretch to paid, and it will probably come down to whether you're comfortable with the files you generate being completely public or not. Note: "Public" on these sites usually means your generated output will be in their social feed and automatically put in view of other users. It's not like other users have to go deliberately searching for your stuff, it'll just be in a public feed.