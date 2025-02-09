ANglEAUT: Makes you wonder if Gordons account @Reanalyse was hacked, since it was created in 2008 on GZ.

No not hacked, still me, and sorry did not think the context through before posting (as I joined in 2008 and have been a Geekzone user for some time that would give an indication of my age, and hence the occasional slip up in posting - sorry)

What I was trying to do was point to a Youtube video from a family that sings a lot of clever parodies, and this case one about AI. I was all enthusiastic about "playing with AI", since I am retired have a great time creating videos and images of imaginary places that I would love to see but probably never will (such as Japanese Temples). But coming across the video made me think of the darker side, especially in unsavory generation of images and destruction of jobs.