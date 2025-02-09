Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Artificial Intelligence (AI, LLM, ML) - Marsh Family on Ai
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318663 9-Feb-2025 21:17
Marsh Family on Youtube have a good take on this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDzFOl7ynNI

jamesrt
1615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340891 10-Feb-2025 07:49
And are we just supposed to know who "Marsh Family" are? 



cddt
1580 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340898 10-Feb-2025 08:17
Was this post AI-generated? 🤔




Reanalyse

382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3340912 10-Feb-2025 09:51
cddt:

 

Was this post AI-generated? 🤔

 

 

No, sorry if it looked that way. I should have added more context.



wellygary
8352 posts

Uber Geek


  #3340920 10-Feb-2025 10:17
Reanalyse:

 

cddt:

 

Was this post AI-generated? 🤔

 

 

No, sorry if it looked that way. I should have added more context.

 

 

And again you didn't..

 

Sounds odd to apologise for something but still not correct it. Sounds very AI to me..

ANglEAUT
2332 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341002 10-Feb-2025 11:14
Makes you wonder if Gordons account @Reanalyse was hacked, since it was created in 2008 on GZ.

 




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8884 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3341006 10-Feb-2025 11:20
Well given that the OP seems disinclined to elucidate us, someone has to do it:

 

Marsh Family




jamesrt
1615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341010 10-Feb-2025 11:26
eracode:

 

Well given that the OP seems disinclined to elucidate us, someone has to do it:

 

Marsh Family

 

 

Well, that was unexpected - I was wondering if it was actually this Marsh Family.

 

 

 
 
 
 

networkn
Networkn
32375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341011 10-Feb-2025 11:26
jamesrt:

 

eracode:

 

Well given that the OP seems disinclined to elucidate us, someone has to do it:

 

Marsh Family

 

 

Well, that was unexpected - I was wondering if it was actually this Marsh Family.

 

 

 

 

Pollen.ai ? :) 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8884 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3341013 10-Feb-2025 11:42
networkn:

 

jamesrt:

 

eracode:

 

Well given that the OP seems disinclined to elucidate us, someone has to do it:

 

Marsh Family

 

 

Well, that was unexpected - I was wondering if it was actually this Marsh Family.

 

 

Pollen.ai ? :) 

 

 

Ah I think you’re getting close - but is it this Pollen AI or the other one?




robjg63
4102 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3341016 10-Feb-2025 11:57
jamesrt:

 

And are we just supposed to know who "Marsh Family" are? 

 

 

Agreed - Non sequitur much?

 

EDIT: Added link to meaning of phrase for those who need it....




Reanalyse

382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3341091 10-Feb-2025 14:22
ANglEAUT:

 

Makes you wonder if Gordons account @Reanalyse was hacked, since it was created in 2008 on GZ.

 

 

 

No not hacked, still me, and sorry did not think the context through before posting (as I joined in 2008 and have been a Geekzone user for some time that would give an indication of my age, and hence the occasional slip up in posting - sorry)

 

What I was trying to do was point to a Youtube video from a family that sings a lot of clever parodies, and this case one about AI. I was all enthusiastic about "playing with AI", since I am retired have a great time creating videos and images of imaginary places that I would love to see but probably never will (such as Japanese Temples). But coming across the video made me think of the darker side, especially in unsavory generation of images and destruction of jobs.

 

   

 

 

 

 

allan
2045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341097 10-Feb-2025 14:34
As a member of an actual Marsh family - although not the one the OP refers to - the Marsh Family in the OP's link are a Mum, Dad and four kids who are more than a little musically talented and who during Covid lockdown in the UK decided to create a number of parody songs, probably initially out of boredom, but they have continued since then. Their parodies on some of the UK political shenanigans are very clever. 

