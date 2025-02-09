Marsh Family on Youtube have a good take on this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDzFOl7ynNI
And are we just supposed to know who "Marsh Family" are?
cddt:
Was this post AI-generated? 🤔
No, sorry if it looked that way. I should have added more context.
Reanalyse:
And again you didn't..
Sounds odd to apologise for something but still not correct it. Sounds very AI to me..
Well given that the OP seems disinclined to elucidate us, someone has to do it:
Well, that was unexpected - I was wondering if it was actually this Marsh Family.
jamesrt:
Well, that was unexpected - I was wondering if it was actually this Marsh Family.
Pollen.ai ? :)
networkn:
Pollen.ai ? :)
Ah I think you’re getting close - but is it this Pollen AI or the other one?
jamesrt:
And are we just supposed to know who "Marsh Family" are?
Agreed - Non sequitur much?
ANglEAUT:
Makes you wonder if Gordons account @Reanalyse was hacked, since it was created in 2008 on GZ.
No not hacked, still me, and sorry did not think the context through before posting (as I joined in 2008 and have been a Geekzone user for some time that would give an indication of my age, and hence the occasional slip up in posting - sorry)
What I was trying to do was point to a Youtube video from a family that sings a lot of clever parodies, and this case one about AI. I was all enthusiastic about "playing with AI", since I am retired have a great time creating videos and images of imaginary places that I would love to see but probably never will (such as Japanese Temples). But coming across the video made me think of the darker side, especially in unsavory generation of images and destruction of jobs.
As a member of an actual Marsh family - although not the one the OP refers to - the Marsh Family in the OP's link are a Mum, Dad and four kids who are more than a little musically talented and who during Covid lockdown in the UK decided to create a number of parody songs, probably initially out of boredom, but they have continued since then. Their parodies on some of the UK political shenanigans are very clever.