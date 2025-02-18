I just had an interesting session with the free version of Perplexity. Although I have been avoiding politics I was curious to know what it thought of the current political situation. It turns out that it was absolutely convinced that Biden and the Democrats won the election! Not just that but it seemed to grow indignant when I tried to correct it and it insisted repeatedly that what I was saying could not be true! It almost seemed to be in shock, like such a thing could not really have happened. Eventually it conceded that its last update had been October 2024 and it accepted that what I was saying was true, but it seemed to go away shaking its head in disbelief. Poor thing. I know how it feels.