With search engines changing your query to generate, wall to wall advertising links.

Ai for search now many Ai's can access web, is becoming a thing ?

Key point being links to confirm that data is not hallucination or something outdated from years ago.

I saw this pop up on Youtube, with possibly the Ai generated hook title :-) Everyone?

Google Search SUCKS! The AI Tool Everyone Is Using

JCristina

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHSQGu7yYCA

Its about perplexity that you can easily setup as you search engine in your browser.

Apparently rumors about Apple may be hitting Google etc share price ?

https://www.macrumors.com/2025/05/07/apple-working-on-ai-search-in-safari

Is everyone trying to cut through crap with DuckDuckGo , or something else more usual as a search , or.

Has Ai found the right bait with presently advertising free and more query relevant searches ?



