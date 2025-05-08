Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Artificial Intelligence (AI, LLM, ML)
Ai search now the thing, Apple looking at it etc
ezbee

#319565 8-May-2025 13:47
With search engines changing your query to generate, wall to wall advertising links.

 

Ai for search now many Ai's can access web, is becoming a thing ?
Key point being links to confirm that data is not hallucination or something outdated from years ago.

 

I saw this pop up on Youtube, with possibly the Ai generated hook title :-) Everyone?

 

Google Search SUCKS! The AI Tool Everyone Is Using 
JCristina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHSQGu7yYCA

 

Its about perplexity that you can easily setup as you search engine in your browser.

 

Apparently rumors about Apple may be hitting Google etc share price ?
https://www.macrumors.com/2025/05/07/apple-working-on-ai-search-in-safari

 

Is everyone trying to cut through crap with DuckDuckGo , or something else more usual as a search , or.
Has Ai found the right bait with presently advertising free and more query relevant searches ?

gehenna
  #3371484 8-May-2025 13:50
Google pays Apple $20B a year to be the default search engine on iOS.  There's a reason Siri is still useless.  

 
 
 
 

Tinkerisk
  #3371492 8-May-2025 14:23
I get rid of the junk immediately after installing any OS and instead stick in the ‘unsmart’ ‘startpage.com’ as a search engine that doesn't use AI.




KiwiSurfer
  #3371499 8-May-2025 14:49
I use duckduckgo myself for my default search engine. Work laptop defaulted to Bing a while ago after a fresh install of Windows and was surprised at how bad the Bing AI is. Searched for public holidays and the dates Bing AI came up with was a work of fiction. Have since switched that back to duckduckgo.



mattwnz
  #3371507 8-May-2025 16:00
gehenna:

 

Google pays Apple $20B a year to be the default search engine on iOS.  There's a reason Siri is still useless.  

 

 

 

 

Siri now usually asks if you want to use Chat GPT when asking questions, and will read Chat GPT results. So things are improving. But IMO by default it should use Chat GPT and not ask, as that is another step. 

mattwnz
  #3371508 8-May-2025 16:02
I find Google search is now essentially Gemini when you ask questions. It doesn't seem so bad but Chat GPT seems a lot better.

