Incredibly quick & easy method to up your search results.



1 - Launch Firefox.



2 - Go to Perplexity.ai



3 - Don't use the search form in the page, instead type a query in the address bar. Before pressing Enter, select the “Search with Perplexity” option that appears below. As you'd expect, this will perform a search on Perplexity.



4 - Type 1 more search query. Firefox now prompts you to add Perplexity as a search engine. Click Add, and Perplexity will be integrated into Firefox. Its keyword @perplexity will also be available in the address bar dropdown for future searches.