Hi all
I have a TCL 55E17NUS which I bought in Dec 2017, so 3.5 years old.
Often the screen will go black - actually the backlight switches off as you can still, very faintly see the images if you look close enough. Everything else works fine, sound, menus etc... The only way to fix it is to turn the TV off and back on again.
Usually I would say the LED backlighting is faulty however this fault only appears when I switch to the TV. I can run netflix or stream through the chromecast for hours on end and the TV runs fine. Within seconds of switching to TV the screen goes black. Maybe the TV tuner is drawing more power which causes the fault idk.
I've hard reset the TV, unplugged it and done all the usual stuff to no avail. Right now I've switched off tv antenna input and just streaming everything.
I'm a little annoyed as the TV is just out of it's 3 year warranty period - although I may have grounds under the CGA (https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/4-year-old-tv-stops-working)
I'm hoping (but note expecting) this is a software issue. Maybe I should try and downgrade the firmware.
Plan B is the TV goes into the mancave which doesn't have an aerial socket so everything will be streaming anyway but I would rather this be sorted.