johny007g: Hi @logo was wondering if you ended up with solution to your problem as i have exactly the same problems with the same TCL 55EN17NUS model, also out of warranty 3 years in March and calling support goes round in circles with no solution. Did you have to get it repaired or was it software problem as when I last had problems support gave me updated firmware which seemed to fix everything and happy with TV then. This is such a pain as just so random and watching TV program and then no picture just sound varies between 10 mins to 30 mins ,and need to turn TV off and on to continue but watching through app ok at least 5 hour's

Saturday was able to watch sport and all blacks, TVNZ app same had on today so far 7 hours, but android box on HDMI same random blackouts.

I went back to the retailer (JB Hifi) and quoted the CGA. Had a robust discussion as to how long I should expect the TV to last given I only paid $800 for it (answer was longer than 3.5 years) and they agreed to get it looked it.

Dropped it off at JB and they sent it to Tisco. TCL advised they didn't have any parts for it anymore and offered me a refurb (same model) for $250 (inc GST) plus delivery. Tisco had a $118 inspection fee but JB had agreed to pick up the tab for that. I just wanted a working tv back without paying anymore but we were at a stalemate. I then realised that I get my old TV back as well and that is working fine except for the TV tuner problem. As I was wanting a TV for my mancave which doesn't have an aerial anyway so I decided to go for the deal.

So cost me $274 (inc delivery) for a refurb model with 1 year gtee and I have my old TV to use in my mancave.



Was hoping to get it this week but will have to wait until next week now (damn you covid!)