Forums Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector) Sourcing a replacement tweeter (for 1990s' Tannoy speaker)?
jonathan18

5999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#289482 8-Sep-2021 15:04
Send private message

I've 'inherited' a pair of early 1990s' Tannoy bookshelf speakers that belonged to my parents; they'd sat virtually unused, so it's not surprising no-one had noticed one of the tweeters had blown - something I discovered when plugging them in today. I've confirmed it's the tweeter itself by switching the tweeters between the two speakers.

 

I'd be keen on getting them working again, more for sentimental reasons than from absolute necessity. Given their age, I imagine it's not going to be that easy or cheap to find a replacement, especially in NZ. The model is Tannoy 605, with the broken item being the 25mm aluminium dome tweeter (as per this catalogue).

 

I've found a couple on eBay, but I don't think it's worth forking out $140-150 such as for this item.

 

So, my first question is: Are there any particular sources in NZ that may have this tweeter available, or other sites on which it's worth asking this question?

 

Second, if it's difficult to get hold of a reasonably priced OEM tweeter, how feasible (and costly) is it to replace the tweeters on both speakers with ok-quality substitutes?

 

Thanks for any advice.

elpenguino
2403 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2774624 8-Sep-2021 16:01
Send private message

how feasible (and costly) is it to replace the tweeters on both speakers with ok-quality substitutes?

 

It's relatively easy to repair back to 'functional' condition, harder to approach 'as the designer intended'.

 

Any replacement units will likely have different efficiency and roll off frequency specification . Any changes there will make the speaker sound brighter/duller etc.

 

Then ideally you have to find replacements that suit the cabinet cut outs, if any, holes are correct diameter and in the right places etc etc. 

 

Once you faffed round getting a couple of replacements, your cost will be approaching the genuine spare cost anyway, unless you go for bottom of the range cheapies.

 

 

 

Good luck!




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

semigeek
1590 posts

Uber Geek


  #2774724 8-Sep-2021 17:05
Send private message

You could try Amber Technology and see if they are able to source a tweeter or maybe even Online Hifi in Christchurch, or even Paul Money to see if they can help. 
The other option is to contact Parts Express in the US to see if they have something similar that would do just as well. 

 

 

SATTV
1326 posts

Uber Geek


  #2775143 9-Sep-2021 10:36
Send private message

I used to use Axent Audio in New Lynn.

 

https://www.facebook.com/Axent-Audio-335389383186670

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous



Dunnersfella
4025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2776428 11-Sep-2021 16:36
Send private message

The home audio Tannoy distributor is Wildash - approach them with your query.

 

Given the age, I'd be doubtful though.

 

Many parts from their days being distributed by InterDyn may have gone to Axent Audio, give Kelly a call there as I know he had had some very nice Tannoy drivers upstairs a dew years ago.

 

 

 

OnLine HiFi have never dealt with Tannoy (even under their old business names) and Paul Money hasn't run with Tannoy in my memory (but they have sold other products from Wildash)... however I doubt either of them will have any stock of the tweeters!

Technofreak
5387 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2776504 11-Sep-2021 19:19
Send private message

How closely have you looked at the speaker? Perhaps it's something simple like a dry joint or broken wire. Unless the speaker has been abused/damaged there's not much to go wrong.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

1101
3020 posts

Uber Geek


  #2778103 14-Sep-2021 09:50
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

I've found a couple on eBay, but I don't think it's worth forking out $140-150 such as for this item.

 

 

Thats about what id expect to pay for matching replacements.
Axent Audio can possibly fix them, but possibly around the same cost ?

 

Sometimes its possible to fix tweeters yourself
The tweeters actual wire is very thin and sometimes simply breaks . It is sometimes possible to find that wire break in the tweeter & fix it
Ive fixed Lambert Tweeters this way in the past .

 

Or just buy any cheap tweeter & bolt it in. Far from perfect but many wouldnt notice .
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/25mm-titanium-dome-tweeter/p/CT2007

 

They were budget level Tannoy's , and are very old. So not worth spending alot of $ on. Would be better to buy some used Wharfdale Diamond 9.1 instead of spending $100+ on repairs .

jonathan18

5999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2778141 14-Sep-2021 10:54
Send private message

I've not had the chance to contact potential suppliers other than Axent, and they've not replied yet, but many thanks for the other possible suspects - I'll give them a try when I have the time.

 

Yep, am not planning on sinking vast amounts of cash into getting these going - as mentioned, it was primarily for sentimental reasons I wanted to do so. As for possible replacements, these were to have taken the place of a pair of just-as-ancient (and even more inferior) NAD bookshelf speakers, and even the Tannoys are pushing it to fit in the same space (I've got a couple of pairs of Diamond 9.1s, and they're pretty deep for their size - will need something more compact).

 

As for looking to repair the tweeter - it's a pretty sealed unit, as hopefully this photo shows: what's the chance of getting into this to see what's what?

 



elpenguino
2403 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2778149 14-Sep-2021 11:14
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

I've not had the chance to contact potential suppliers other than Axent, and they've not replied yet, but many thanks for the other possible suspects - I'll give them a try when I have the time.

 

Yep, am not planning on sinking vast amounts of cash into getting these going - as mentioned, it was primarily for sentimental reasons I wanted to do so. As for possible replacements, these were to have taken the place of a pair of just-as-ancient (and even more inferior) NAD bookshelf speakers, and even the Tannoys are pushing it to fit in the same space (I've got a couple of pairs of Diamond 9.1s, and they're pretty deep for their size - will need something more compact).

 

As for looking to repair the tweeter - it's a pretty sealed unit, as hopefully this photo shows: what's the chance of getting into this to see what's what?

 

 

The chance of opening it up is quite good. You don't expect to put it back together again tho, I hope?

 

Seriously, many of these things are glued together and somewhat flimsy / delicate so if it is glued together, it will be difficult to accomplish.

 

First of all, what's the resistance across the terminals?

 

Smell it - any whiff of burntness?

 

 

 

If you can post more photos at various sides / angles someone might see a chink in the armour.

 

 

 

9 times out of 10 the voice coil will be fried and it's pretty much in the bin at that stage.

 

If time = money then personally, I would stump up for a genuine replacement to get it going. It can still be fun to dismantle the old one on its' way to the bin.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Create new topic





