jonathan18:

I've 'inherited' a pair of early 1990s' Tannoy bookshelf speakers that belonged to my parents; they'd sat virtually unused, so it's not surprising no-one had noticed one of the tweeters had blown - something I discovered when plugging them in today. I've confirmed it's the tweeter itself by switching the tweeters between the two speakers.

I'd be keen on getting them working again, more for sentimental reasons than from absolute necessity. Given their age, I imagine it's not going to be that easy or cheap to find a replacement, especially in NZ. The model is Tannoy 605, with the broken item being the 25mm aluminium dome tweeter (as per this catalogue).

I've found a couple on eBay, but I don't think it's worth forking out $140-150 such as for this item.

So, my first question is: Are there any particular sources in NZ that may have this tweeter available, or other sites on which it's worth asking this question?

Second, if it's difficult to get hold of a reasonably priced OEM tweeter, how feasible (and costly) is it to replace the tweeters on both speakers with ok-quality substitutes?

Thanks for any advice.