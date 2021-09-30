No big deal. The apps built into most Smart TVs for things like Plex tend to not have much love devoted to them, don't work well and go out of support a few years after the TV was released.

The Plex app on any decent streaming device (NVidia Shield, Apple TV, Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV etc) will almost certainly be a better experience, and some of those options aren't expensive. A basic Chromecast will run you to less than $70 even without a sale. Get one of those and it will be a much better experience.